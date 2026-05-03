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FinMark Communications Supports World Press Freedom Day and Bahraini Press Day Celebration
(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, 2 May 2026 – FinMark Communications has announced its support for the celebration of World Press Freedom Day and Bahraini Press Day, organised by the Bahrain Journalists Association, with the support of Motivate and hosted at Seef Mall.
The company noted that its participation reflects its belief in the important role of the media in Bahrain as an active contributor to society and a partner in the Kingdom’s ongoing development.
Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director and Co-Founder of FinMark Communications, said:
“We are pleased to support this initiative that celebrates Bahraini media and its contributions. Since 2002, we have been keen to mark this occasion and to highlight the role of the media and its continued impact.
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Board Members of the Bahrain Journalists Association for their support of this event, and for their dedication and commitment. We also thank Motivate for their valuable support in making this event possible. We invite our colleagues in the media to join us on Sunday, 3 May, at 6:30 PM at Seef Mall to celebrate this occasion together.”
FinMark Communications also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the private sector and media institutions, in support of a media environment that keeps pace with developments and contributes to national progress.
The company noted that its participation reflects its belief in the important role of the media in Bahrain as an active contributor to society and a partner in the Kingdom’s ongoing development.
Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director and Co-Founder of FinMark Communications, said:
“We are pleased to support this initiative that celebrates Bahraini media and its contributions. Since 2002, we have been keen to mark this occasion and to highlight the role of the media and its continued impact.
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Board Members of the Bahrain Journalists Association for their support of this event, and for their dedication and commitment. We also thank Motivate for their valuable support in making this event possible. We invite our colleagues in the media to join us on Sunday, 3 May, at 6:30 PM at Seef Mall to celebrate this occasion together.”
FinMark Communications also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the private sector and media institutions, in support of a media environment that keeps pace with developments and contributes to national progress.
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