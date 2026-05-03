Dubai Financial Market Records 43% Surge In Net Profits Despite 2-Day Closure

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Dubai Financial Market recorded a 43 per cent growth in its net profits, surging to Dh193.3 million from Dh134.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, despite closing for two days at the start of the US-Israel-Iran war.

The stock market, one of three primary exchanges in the UAE, closed briefly on Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, following US-Israeli operations in Iran on February 28.

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Its Q1 performance, released on Thursday, saw a 56 per cent surge in Average Daily Trading Value (ADTV), exceeding the Dh1 billion mark to Dh1.03 billion. Total traded value rose by 48 per cent to Dh61 billion, compared to Dh41.12 billion last year.

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Its total consolidated revenue increased 36 per cent to Dh253.1 million, compared to Dh186.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. This revenue includes Dh171.9 million in operating income and Dh81.2 million in investment returns and other income.

DFM attracted 20,702 new investors in this quarter, compared to 19,366 investors last year, with over 79 per cent of them based internationally. Foreign investors contributed 54 per cent of total trading value while institutional investors accounted for 70 per cent.

Market capitalisation stood at Dh897 billion at the end of March 2026. Total expenses excluding tax were Dh59.8 million, versus Dh51.6 million in Q1 2025.

DFM recorded strong trading momentum during January and February, with the DFM General Index reaching 6,774 points on February 9, 2026. The index closed the quarter lower by 10.1 per cent, reflecting softer market conditions in the latter part of March. However, trading activity remained strong throughout the period, supported by continued participation across investor segments and healthy levels of liquidity.

Our priority remains to enhance market accessibility, strengthen infrastructure, and broaden the range of opportunities available to issuers and investors,” the CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, Hamed Ali, said.“The performance of the first quarter reinforces the strong foundations of Dubai's capital markets and DFM's ability to continue supporting long-term market development.”

“DFM remains focused on deepening market access, expanding its investor base, and enhancing the infrastructure that supports Dubai's position as a leading international financial centre. The fundamentals supporting growth in liquidity, trading activity and international participation remain strong, positioning DFM to build on the momentum achieved during the first quarter,” he added.

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