Sheikh Hamdan Directs Wider Planting Of Flame Trees As Summer Season Begins

Before the heat fully settles in, a quiet transformation begins across Dubai, as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directs a wider planting of flame trees across the city, marking the start of the summer bloom.

On Saturday, the Crown Prince of Dubai shared a reflective video capturing the essence of the season, describing it as a presence that“doesn't knock on doors” but arrives gently, becoming part of daily life before people even realise it.

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“We see it without naming it. until one day comes and the city looks different,” the narration says, linking the tree's bloom to a slower, softer rhythm across the city. The flame tree, it adds, may have come from afar, but in Dubai“it found something that felt like home”.

The post comes as Dubai Municipality announced a wider push to expand the planting of flame trees across the emirate, in line with Sheikh Hamdan's directives.

In a statement, the authority said the campaign aims to“intensify the planting of the flame tree across streets, residential areas, parks and public spaces”, extending its presence into community zones and everyday urban life.

According to the municipality, the trees will be planted across neighbourhood streets, gardens, recreational areas and majlis spaces, reinforcing their role not just as landscaping elements but as part of Dubai's visual identity.

The move has also drawn positive reactions online. One user described it as“a successful choice”, adding that“we have seen a big difference in reforestation efforts across residential neighbourhoods over the past two years”.

At the same time, the campaign has sparked curiosity, with many residents asking where they can plant or purchase the tree.

The flame tree, known for its vivid red and orange blossoms, has become closely associated with the transition into summer in Dubai.

Its bloom typically begins in late April and continues through July, often coinciding with the end of the school year and the start of the hotter months. For many residents, it marks a familiar moment in the city's yearly rhythm.

Well-suited to the UAE's climate, the flame tree thrives in full sunlight and requires around six to eight hours of direct exposure daily. It is also known for its high tolerance to drought conditions, making it a practical as well as visually striking addition to urban spaces.

When mature, the tree can reach between nine to 12 metres in height, with a wide canopy that can spread up to 15 metres, offering both shade and colour during the peak of summer.

Dubai Municipality has previously noted that there are tens of thousands of flame trees across the city, as part of ongoing efforts to expand green spaces and enhance urban landscaping.

For many in Dubai, the flame tree is more than just a seasonal feature. It marks moments, school years ending, photos taken beneath its branches, and the quiet start of a new chapter.

As Sheikh Hamdan's video puts it, it does not announce itself, it simply blooms, leaving behind colour, and memory.

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