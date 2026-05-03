Barwa Real Estate Group Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In alignment with leading international standards and best practices, Barwa Real Estate Group announced the release of its inaugural sustainability report, a qualitative milestone that demonstrates its unwavering dedication to advancing and integrating sustainability principles into its operational framework.

The report has been prepared in compliance with established international frameworks, such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

It is also in line with the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance indicators that the Qatar Stock Exchange has adopted.

As a result, it offers a thorough and open description of the Group's sustainability performance.

The report further demonstrates Barwa Real Estate Group's continued dedication to supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 while coordinating its

operations with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In this sense, it outlines the main initiatives and practices that the Group has implemented to improve its economic, social, and environmental impact.

This publication serves as a strategic starting point for the Group's greater institutionalization of sustainability throughout its current activities and future objectives, as it is its first sustainability report.

Additionally, it creates a precise reference baseline that makes it possible to track advancements made and continuously improve performance over time.