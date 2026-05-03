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Venezuela Reaffirms Rejection of ICJ Authority
(MENAFN) According to reports, the government of Venezuela has confirmed it will participate in upcoming hearings at the International Court of Justice concerning the long-running territorial dispute over the Essequibo region, while simultaneously maintaining that it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over the case.
As stated by reports, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced via social media that the country’s participation in the hearings is intended solely to present its historical position and “reveal the truth” regarding its claim to the disputed territory. The administration led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez emphasized that attending the proceedings does not represent acceptance of the ICJ’s authority.
According to reports, Venezuelan officials reiterated that they reject any legal obligation stemming from the court’s involvement, arguing that the dispute was brought forward unilaterally by neighboring Guyana, which currently administers the contested region.
The government also reaffirmed its reliance on the results of a 2023 consultative referendum in which Venezuelan voters expressed support for asserting sovereignty over the Essequibo area.
As stated by reports, Caracas maintains that the ICJ process lacks legitimacy from its perspective and insists that only negotiated settlement mechanisms outlined in earlier agreements are valid.
The dispute itself, according to historical accounts cited in reports, dates back to the 19th century and has persisted through competing interpretations of colonial-era boundary decisions. Guyana relies on an 1899 arbitration ruling, while Venezuela argues that a 1966 agreement provides the only legitimate framework for resolving the issue.
As reported, the ICJ is scheduled to begin hearings on the merits of the case on May 4, with both sides expected to present arguments in a dispute that remains unresolved despite decades of diplomatic and legal efforts.
As stated by reports, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced via social media that the country’s participation in the hearings is intended solely to present its historical position and “reveal the truth” regarding its claim to the disputed territory. The administration led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez emphasized that attending the proceedings does not represent acceptance of the ICJ’s authority.
According to reports, Venezuelan officials reiterated that they reject any legal obligation stemming from the court’s involvement, arguing that the dispute was brought forward unilaterally by neighboring Guyana, which currently administers the contested region.
The government also reaffirmed its reliance on the results of a 2023 consultative referendum in which Venezuelan voters expressed support for asserting sovereignty over the Essequibo area.
As stated by reports, Caracas maintains that the ICJ process lacks legitimacy from its perspective and insists that only negotiated settlement mechanisms outlined in earlier agreements are valid.
The dispute itself, according to historical accounts cited in reports, dates back to the 19th century and has persisted through competing interpretations of colonial-era boundary decisions. Guyana relies on an 1899 arbitration ruling, while Venezuela argues that a 1966 agreement provides the only legitimate framework for resolving the issue.
As reported, the ICJ is scheduled to begin hearings on the merits of the case on May 4, with both sides expected to present arguments in a dispute that remains unresolved despite decades of diplomatic and legal efforts.
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