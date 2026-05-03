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Trump Defends US Naval Blockade of Iran
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump has described a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports as a “very friendly” and uncontested measure, while maintaining that it does not conflict with his assertion that hostilities with Iran have already ended.
As stated by reports, speaking to journalists in Florida, Trump was questioned about how a formal end to hostilities could be declared while maritime restrictions remain in place. In response, he said, “Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it.”
According to reports, Trump also warned that the United States could resume military operations if Iran engages in what he described as misconduct, adding that future strikes remain a possibility depending on developments.
He said, “If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly,” when asked about potential renewed action.
As stated by reports, in a separate post on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that he expects to review a proposal from Iran aimed at ending the conflict, while expressing doubt about its viability. He said he believed it was unlikely to be “acceptable,” arguing that Iran had not “paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”
According to reports, Trump also commented on past US military actions, suggesting that previous administrations had carried out major operations without congressional approval, which he described as widely considered “unconstitutional.”
He further criticized political opponents in Congress for weakening negotiating leverage, saying, “No other president's done it. And I'm not going to be the first," according to reports.
As stated by reports, the US administration informed Congress on Friday that hostilities with Iran had officially ended, following a ceasefire agreement that has remained in effect since early April.
As stated by reports, speaking to journalists in Florida, Trump was questioned about how a formal end to hostilities could be declared while maritime restrictions remain in place. In response, he said, “Well, it is very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it. Nobody at all is challenging it.”
According to reports, Trump also warned that the United States could resume military operations if Iran engages in what he described as misconduct, adding that future strikes remain a possibility depending on developments.
He said, “If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly,” when asked about potential renewed action.
As stated by reports, in a separate post on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that he expects to review a proposal from Iran aimed at ending the conflict, while expressing doubt about its viability. He said he believed it was unlikely to be “acceptable,” arguing that Iran had not “paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”
According to reports, Trump also commented on past US military actions, suggesting that previous administrations had carried out major operations without congressional approval, which he described as widely considered “unconstitutional.”
He further criticized political opponents in Congress for weakening negotiating leverage, saying, “No other president's done it. And I'm not going to be the first," according to reports.
As stated by reports, the US administration informed Congress on Friday that hostilities with Iran had officially ended, following a ceasefire agreement that has remained in effect since early April.
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