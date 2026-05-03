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Trump Signals Deeper US Troop Reduction in Germany
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States intends to significantly reduce its military presence in Germany, suggesting cuts that go beyond previously announced figures.
As stated by reports, speaking to journalists in Florida, Trump said the planned reduction would exceed earlier estimates of 5,000 troops. He remarked, “We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” in response to questions about the withdrawal of forces from Europe.
According to reports, the Pentagon confirmed a decision to scale back US forces stationed in Germany, which serves as the largest American military hub in Europe. The adjustment reportedly involves the removal of roughly 5,000 personnel, as outlined by a Pentagon spokesperson.
Reports indicate that the move comes amid growing political and strategic disagreements between Washington and its European allies, including disputes linked to the Iran conflict and trade-related tensions.
As stated by reports, the decision follows earlier comments from Trump suggesting a reassessment of the US military presence abroad. His remarks also came after criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who argued that the United States lacked a clear strategy in its handling of the Iran situation and suggested that Washington was being put under pressure during negotiations.
According to reports, the proposed drawdown has also drawn concern from US lawmakers. The chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, issued a joint statement expressing unease over the planned withdrawal of a US brigade from Germany, warning about its potential implications for European security posture.
As stated by reports, speaking to journalists in Florida, Trump said the planned reduction would exceed earlier estimates of 5,000 troops. He remarked, “We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000,” in response to questions about the withdrawal of forces from Europe.
According to reports, the Pentagon confirmed a decision to scale back US forces stationed in Germany, which serves as the largest American military hub in Europe. The adjustment reportedly involves the removal of roughly 5,000 personnel, as outlined by a Pentagon spokesperson.
Reports indicate that the move comes amid growing political and strategic disagreements between Washington and its European allies, including disputes linked to the Iran conflict and trade-related tensions.
As stated by reports, the decision follows earlier comments from Trump suggesting a reassessment of the US military presence abroad. His remarks also came after criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who argued that the United States lacked a clear strategy in its handling of the Iran situation and suggested that Washington was being put under pressure during negotiations.
According to reports, the proposed drawdown has also drawn concern from US lawmakers. The chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, issued a joint statement expressing unease over the planned withdrawal of a US brigade from Germany, warning about its potential implications for European security posture.
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