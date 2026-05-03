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Gaza Rubble Clearance Slows as Thousands of Bodies Remain Buried
(MENAFN) According to reports, an estimated 8,000 Palestinian bodies are believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble in the Gaza Strip, where debris removal efforts have progressed at an extremely limited pace following years of intense conflict.
As stated by reports, data cited by a UN official and referenced in Israeli media indicates that less than 1% of the destroyed debris has been cleared so far. The slow pace has raised concerns that full removal of rubble across the territory could take as long as seven years.
According to reports, the scale of destruction has left thousands of families still unable to recover and bury missing relatives. Many of the remains are believed to be located under collapsed residential and public buildings scattered across the enclave.
Reports indicate that Palestinian civil defense authorities have warned that shortages in heavy machinery, resources, and operational capacity are significantly delaying recovery and clearance efforts.
As stated by reports, the situation unfolds amid continued instability following a ceasefire agreement reached in October. Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries since the agreement was signed, alleging ongoing violations.
According to reports, the ceasefire was intended to conclude a prolonged military campaign that resulted in widespread destruction across Gaza, with extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and large-scale casualties.
Reports further note that reconstruction needs remain immense, with the United Nations estimating the cost of rebuilding the enclave at around tens of billions of dollars, given the extent of structural devastation across the territory.
As stated by reports, data cited by a UN official and referenced in Israeli media indicates that less than 1% of the destroyed debris has been cleared so far. The slow pace has raised concerns that full removal of rubble across the territory could take as long as seven years.
According to reports, the scale of destruction has left thousands of families still unable to recover and bury missing relatives. Many of the remains are believed to be located under collapsed residential and public buildings scattered across the enclave.
Reports indicate that Palestinian civil defense authorities have warned that shortages in heavy machinery, resources, and operational capacity are significantly delaying recovery and clearance efforts.
As stated by reports, the situation unfolds amid continued instability following a ceasefire agreement reached in October. Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries since the agreement was signed, alleging ongoing violations.
According to reports, the ceasefire was intended to conclude a prolonged military campaign that resulted in widespread destruction across Gaza, with extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and large-scale casualties.
Reports further note that reconstruction needs remain immense, with the United Nations estimating the cost of rebuilding the enclave at around tens of billions of dollars, given the extent of structural devastation across the territory.
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