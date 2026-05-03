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Finland Says Unidentified Drone Suspected Of Violating Airspace

Finland Says Unidentified Drone Suspected Of Violating Airspace


2026-05-03 04:00:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Helsinki: An unidentified drone was suspected of violating Finland's airspace in Virolahti near its border with Russia early Sunday, the defence ministry said.

Finland's air force spotted the drone in the early hours, said a ministry statement. "The model and origin of the drone have not been identified," it said, adding that the drone was no longer in Finnish airspace.

The incident was being investigated by the Finnish border guard, it said, providing no other information.

Finland has a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia.

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The Peninsula

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