John Legend Concert Rescheduled To September 10

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Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced that the John Legend Live: An Evening of Songs & Storiesin Doha concert, originally scheduled to take place on April 17, 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), has been rescheduled to September 10, 2026.

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new concert date. Ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and refer to the official ticketing platform for any further updates. Your current tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date, with their category unchanged, and no further action is required.

Tickets will be available through Platinumlist.

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