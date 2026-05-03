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Poland National Day

Poland National Day


2026-05-03 04:00:39
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Poland on your Constitution Day. Poland's 1791 constitution, the first modern constitution in Europe, stands as a testament to your nation's enduring commitment to democracy, liberty, and national sovereignty. Polish defenders of liberty have been a part of America's story from the beginning, and we continue to be united by our shared commitment to freedom and prosperity.

The United States deeply values our partnership with Poland, which encompasses strong and growing cooperation on defense, trade, and energy security.

As we mark 235 years since Poland's historic constitution, we celebrate our shared history and look forward to more achievements together in the years to come.

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U.S. Department of State

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