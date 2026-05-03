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Sydney Home Attack Leaved Three Dead
(MENAFN) A 32-year-old man is in police custody after three people were fatally assaulted at a residential property in southwest Sydney in the early hours of Sunday, in what authorities are now treating as a homicide investigation.
Emergency services were alerted to reports of a violent assault at a home in Rosemeadow — located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of the Sydney central business district — shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of two victims at the scene: a woman believed to be in her 60s and a man in his 20s. A third victim, a 64-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries. He later succumbed to his wounds.
Authorities confirmed that all three individuals were known to their attacker, indicating no random element to the violence.
The arrest came swiftly. At approximately 2:30 a.m. — barely an hour after the initial emergency call — a vehicle pulled up to the property. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken into custody on the spot and transported to a nearby police station for questioning.
A crime scene has since been established at the Rosemeadow address. Local officers are leading the investigation, with specialist support from homicide squad detectives now drafted in to assist.
The identities of the three victims have not yet been publicly released. Inquiries remain ongoing.
Emergency services were alerted to reports of a violent assault at a home in Rosemeadow — located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of the Sydney central business district — shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of two victims at the scene: a woman believed to be in her 60s and a man in his 20s. A third victim, a 64-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries. He later succumbed to his wounds.
Authorities confirmed that all three individuals were known to their attacker, indicating no random element to the violence.
The arrest came swiftly. At approximately 2:30 a.m. — barely an hour after the initial emergency call — a vehicle pulled up to the property. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken into custody on the spot and transported to a nearby police station for questioning.
A crime scene has since been established at the Rosemeadow address. Local officers are leading the investigation, with specialist support from homicide squad detectives now drafted in to assist.
The identities of the three victims have not yet been publicly released. Inquiries remain ongoing.
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