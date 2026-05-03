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Egypt Reports New Gas Find, Boosting Nile Delta Output
(MENAFN) Egypt has announced the discovery of a new natural gas field in the Nile Delta, with estimated production capacity of around 50 million cubic feet per day, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.
The ministry said the discovery was made after successful drilling of the exploratory well “Nidoco N-2” in a concession area operated by the Italian energy company Eni in cooperation with the British company BP.
Officials stated that the well was drilled onshore using advanced directional drilling techniques, which helped lower costs and improve operational efficiency.
The ministry added that the well’s close proximity to existing infrastructure—less than two kilometers from nearby production facilities—will allow for rapid connection to the national gas network, with production expected to begin within weeks.
The West Abu Madi development area is operated by Eni in partnership with BP and Egypt’s state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation through Petrobel, a joint venture between the Egyptian authority and Eni.
According to the statement, Egypt currently produces about 4.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, while domestic consumption is estimated at roughly 6 billion cubic feet daily.
The ministry said the discovery was made after successful drilling of the exploratory well “Nidoco N-2” in a concession area operated by the Italian energy company Eni in cooperation with the British company BP.
Officials stated that the well was drilled onshore using advanced directional drilling techniques, which helped lower costs and improve operational efficiency.
The ministry added that the well’s close proximity to existing infrastructure—less than two kilometers from nearby production facilities—will allow for rapid connection to the national gas network, with production expected to begin within weeks.
The West Abu Madi development area is operated by Eni in partnership with BP and Egypt’s state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation through Petrobel, a joint venture between the Egyptian authority and Eni.
According to the statement, Egypt currently produces about 4.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, while domestic consumption is estimated at roughly 6 billion cubic feet daily.
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