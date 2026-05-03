403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3D Printer
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Applied Physics offers consumers a 3D printer for printing volumetric samples based on a developed 3D model under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description The Institute of Applied Physics has developed a printer for printing three-dimensional samples based on a developed 3D model.
The printer boasts high print speeds and can print using composite, high-temperature materials (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polylactide, and polyurethane).
Key performance characteristics:
- Working area dimensions: (350 × 350 × 600) mm;
- Print head speed: up to 150 mm/s (for a nozzle diameter of 0.3 mm);
- Print head nozzle heating temperature: up to 300 oC;
- Place bed heating temperature: up to 120 oC.
- FDM printing heating temperature of the print head nozzle/build plate, oC:
- ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene): 220–250 / 90–110,
- PLA (polylactide): 200–220 / 40–60,
- Flex (polyurethane): 220–250 / 90–110.
Sectors of application: mechanical engineering, instrument making, medicine.
Official websites of the companies that manufacture the listed 3D printers:
1. Stratex 500 by 3Di.
3DiY is a Russian company founded in 2014, engaged in the production and sale of 3D printers. The company's main focus is the development of 3D equipment for small and medium businesses and small-scale production.
2. Guider 3 Plus by Flashforge:
This website contains information about 3D printers, including the Guider 3 Plus.
3. PICASO Designer XL S2 and PICASO Designer XL Pro S2 by PICASO 3D:
This website contains information about all of the company's 3D printer models, including the Designer XL S2 and XL Pro S2.
This information is included in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023", pp. 46–48. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Compared to the best foreign analogues (3DiY's Stratex 500, Flashforge's Guide 3 Plus, PICASO Designer XL S2, and PICASO Designer XL Pro S2), this development offers the following advantages:
- Highly rigid frame, enabling high-quality printing at high speed;
- Print volume (350 x 350 x 600 mm);
- Ability to print with two extruders;
- Able to connect a laser diode module for engraving and cutting thin material;
- Wi-Fi control;
- Connection to a Telegram channel for control and printing;
- Enter G-code directly from the printer screen;
- Ergonomic, logical, and easy-to-use graphical interface.
- During printing, you can monitor all necessary parameters directly on the screen;
- Touch display;
- Ability to connect sensors: low filament, power off, and BLTouch;
- Support for UPS synchronization;
- Driver connection via UART;
- Resume printing after a power outage (if the printer has a UPS);
- Integration with Telegram, Yandex, and GitHub. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development Readiness for use in production - availability of development drawings, a prototype, and test results. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Healthcare
ICT Industry & Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1963 NACE keywords B.09.90 - Support activities for other mining and quarrying
F.43.99 - Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Applied Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the only academic institute, both in the country and abroad, specializing in the physics of non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics.
The institute's main research areas:
- Physics of non-destructive testing;
- Development of methods and tools for non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics of materials, products, and technological processes;
- Development of the scientific foundations of information technologies for non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics.
Non-destructive testing methods developed at the institute:
- Ultrasonic flaw detection, structuroscopy, and thickness measurement of surface-hardened layers;
- Capillary testing;
- Pulsed magnetic testing;
- Magnetic thickness measurement of coatings;
- Thermoelectric power method;
- Eddy current flaw detection and structuroscopy methods;
- Magnetic noise structuroscopy method;
- Methods for testing the magnetic characteristics of soft magnetic materials, magnetic fields, and residual magnetization;
- Radio wave flaw detection, structuroscopy, and thickness measurement methods;
- Contact-dynamic testing of the physical and mechanical properties of materials;
- Image reconstruction methods in X-ray tomography.
Applied problems solved:
- Inspection of continuity defects in parts, blanks, and structural elements (flaw detection);
- Inspection of the structure and physical and mechanical properties of materials;
- Inspection of the geometric parameters of products, coatings, and surface-hardened layers;
- Inspection of the stress-strain state of metal structures;
- Technical diagnostics of objects.
The institute's applied research addresses a wide range of scientific and technical problems across multiple industries. Its modern methods and tools for non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics are used in energy, space technology, metallurgy, automotive, tractor, and agricultural machinery manufacturing, engine manufacturing, construction, welding, electronics, petrochemicals, rail and road transport, pipeline transport, bridge construction, aircraft manufacturing, repair services, utilities, medicine, sports, forensics, and other fields.
The institute operates two laboratories accredited by the State Standard of the Republic of Belarus: a non-destructive testing laboratory and a verification laboratory.
Tested objects include parts, blanks, castings, rolled products, forgings, welded joints, building and other structures made of metal, concrete, plastics, composite materials, pipelines, boilers, tanks, metal structures of lifting and transport equipment, rubber products, foundations, road surfaces, machines and mechanisms, electrical machines, etc.
The Institute of Applied Physics is the only academic institute in the Republic of Belarus and abroad specializing in the physics of non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics. The institute is renowned for its research into the scientific foundations of magnetism theory, electromagnetic, ultrasonic, radio wave, contact-dynamic, capillary, and other non-destructive testing methods. The institute's scientists have developed dozens of new testing methods and tools, protected by copyright certificates and patents from leading international countries, which have been implemented at many industrial enterprises in the Republic and abroad. The Institute maintains active international relations, being a founding member of the World Federation of Non-Destructive Testing Centers (headquartered in the United States). Representatives of the Institute traditionally lead the Belarusian Association of Non-Destructive Testing and Technical Diagnostics, which is part of the European Federation of Non-Destructive Testing (EFNDT).
Official website of the Institute of Applied Physics Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a 3D printer for printing 3D samples based on a developed 3D model under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing a 3D printer for printing 3D samples based on a developed 3D model under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The printer boasts high print speeds and can print using composite, high-temperature materials (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polylactide, and polyurethane).
Key performance characteristics:
- Working area dimensions: (350 × 350 × 600) mm;
- Print head speed: up to 150 mm/s (for a nozzle diameter of 0.3 mm);
- Print head nozzle heating temperature: up to 300 oC;
- Place bed heating temperature: up to 120 oC.
- FDM printing heating temperature of the print head nozzle/build plate, oC:
- ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene): 220–250 / 90–110,
- PLA (polylactide): 200–220 / 40–60,
- Flex (polyurethane): 220–250 / 90–110.
Sectors of application: mechanical engineering, instrument making, medicine.
Official websites of the companies that manufacture the listed 3D printers:
1. Stratex 500 by 3Di.
3DiY is a Russian company founded in 2014, engaged in the production and sale of 3D printers. The company's main focus is the development of 3D equipment for small and medium businesses and small-scale production.
2. Guider 3 Plus by Flashforge:
This website contains information about 3D printers, including the Guider 3 Plus.
3. PICASO Designer XL S2 and PICASO Designer XL Pro S2 by PICASO 3D:
This website contains information about all of the company's 3D printer models, including the Designer XL S2 and XL Pro S2.
This information is included in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023", pp. 46–48. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Compared to the best foreign analogues (3DiY's Stratex 500, Flashforge's Guide 3 Plus, PICASO Designer XL S2, and PICASO Designer XL Pro S2), this development offers the following advantages:
- Highly rigid frame, enabling high-quality printing at high speed;
- Print volume (350 x 350 x 600 mm);
- Ability to print with two extruders;
- Able to connect a laser diode module for engraving and cutting thin material;
- Wi-Fi control;
- Connection to a Telegram channel for control and printing;
- Enter G-code directly from the printer screen;
- Ergonomic, logical, and easy-to-use graphical interface.
- During printing, you can monitor all necessary parameters directly on the screen;
- Touch display;
- Ability to connect sensors: low filament, power off, and BLTouch;
- Support for UPS synchronization;
- Driver connection via UART;
- Resume printing after a power outage (if the printer has a UPS);
- Integration with Telegram, Yandex, and GitHub. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development Readiness for use in production - availability of development drawings, a prototype, and test results. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Healthcare
ICT Industry & Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1963 NACE keywords B.09.90 - Support activities for other mining and quarrying
F.43.99 - Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Applied Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the only academic institute, both in the country and abroad, specializing in the physics of non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics.
The institute's main research areas:
- Physics of non-destructive testing;
- Development of methods and tools for non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics of materials, products, and technological processes;
- Development of the scientific foundations of information technologies for non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics.
Non-destructive testing methods developed at the institute:
- Ultrasonic flaw detection, structuroscopy, and thickness measurement of surface-hardened layers;
- Capillary testing;
- Pulsed magnetic testing;
- Magnetic thickness measurement of coatings;
- Thermoelectric power method;
- Eddy current flaw detection and structuroscopy methods;
- Magnetic noise structuroscopy method;
- Methods for testing the magnetic characteristics of soft magnetic materials, magnetic fields, and residual magnetization;
- Radio wave flaw detection, structuroscopy, and thickness measurement methods;
- Contact-dynamic testing of the physical and mechanical properties of materials;
- Image reconstruction methods in X-ray tomography.
Applied problems solved:
- Inspection of continuity defects in parts, blanks, and structural elements (flaw detection);
- Inspection of the structure and physical and mechanical properties of materials;
- Inspection of the geometric parameters of products, coatings, and surface-hardened layers;
- Inspection of the stress-strain state of metal structures;
- Technical diagnostics of objects.
The institute's applied research addresses a wide range of scientific and technical problems across multiple industries. Its modern methods and tools for non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics are used in energy, space technology, metallurgy, automotive, tractor, and agricultural machinery manufacturing, engine manufacturing, construction, welding, electronics, petrochemicals, rail and road transport, pipeline transport, bridge construction, aircraft manufacturing, repair services, utilities, medicine, sports, forensics, and other fields.
The institute operates two laboratories accredited by the State Standard of the Republic of Belarus: a non-destructive testing laboratory and a verification laboratory.
Tested objects include parts, blanks, castings, rolled products, forgings, welded joints, building and other structures made of metal, concrete, plastics, composite materials, pipelines, boilers, tanks, metal structures of lifting and transport equipment, rubber products, foundations, road surfaces, machines and mechanisms, electrical machines, etc.
The Institute of Applied Physics is the only academic institute in the Republic of Belarus and abroad specializing in the physics of non-destructive testing and technical diagnostics. The institute is renowned for its research into the scientific foundations of magnetism theory, electromagnetic, ultrasonic, radio wave, contact-dynamic, capillary, and other non-destructive testing methods. The institute's scientists have developed dozens of new testing methods and tools, protected by copyright certificates and patents from leading international countries, which have been implemented at many industrial enterprises in the Republic and abroad. The Institute maintains active international relations, being a founding member of the World Federation of Non-Destructive Testing Centers (headquartered in the United States). Representatives of the Institute traditionally lead the Belarusian Association of Non-Destructive Testing and Technical Diagnostics, which is part of the European Federation of Non-Destructive Testing (EFNDT).
Official website of the Institute of Applied Physics Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a 3D printer for printing 3D samples based on a developed 3D model under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing a 3D printer for printing 3D samples based on a developed 3D model under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment