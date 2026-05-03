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Ultrasonic Welding Machine
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Technical Acoustics offers Ultrasonic welding systems for mechanical engineering, instrument making, the agro-industrial sector, the chemical and light industries, medicine, and other sectors under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description Ultrasonic welding machines are widely used in various industries, such as automotive, electronics, medicine, and packaging. There are numerous manufacturers worldwide specializing in the development and production of such equipment. Here are the main companies producing ultrasonic welding machines:
1. Branson Ultrasonics (Emerson, USA)
- Features: Branson is a leader in ultrasonic welding. The company offers a wide range of equipment for welding plastics, metals, and other materials. Their systems are characterized by high precision and reliability.
2. Herrmann Ultrasonics (Germany)
- Features: Herrmann specializes in ultrasonic welding of plastics and offers solutions for various industries, including medical, automotive, and packaging.
3. SEDECO (France)
- Features: SEDECO offers equipment for ultrasonic welding, cutting, and packaging. Their systems are used in the food, medical, and textile industries.
These manufacturers offer a wide range of equipment, from standard machines to customized solutions for specific industries. The choice of a specific manufacturer depends on the welding process requirements, the type of materials, and the production volume.
The Institute of Technical Acoustics has developed a system for welding structural elements made of polymeric materials. It is stationary and can be used in both single-unit and serial production.
Sectors of application: mechanical engineering and instrument making, agro-industrial sector, chemical and light industries, medicine, etc.
Information published in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023" pp. 51–52. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Ultrasonic welding offers high productivity compared to mechanical joining methods and an environmentally friendly process compared to gluing.
The developed system is 20-30% cheaper than foreign equivalents; there are no domestic equivalents.
Devices are customized to meet customer requirements. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Ready for production use: the device has been implemented in the welding processes of bottle parts (Mitra LLC) and the sealing of packaging containers for construction mixtures (Spetsorgstroy CJSC). Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding systems for mechanical engineering and instrument making, the agricultural sector, the chemical and light industry, medicine, and other industries under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding systems for mechanical engineering and instrument making, the agricultural sector, the chemical and light industry, medicine, and other industries under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
1. Branson Ultrasonics (Emerson, USA)
- Features: Branson is a leader in ultrasonic welding. The company offers a wide range of equipment for welding plastics, metals, and other materials. Their systems are characterized by high precision and reliability.
2. Herrmann Ultrasonics (Germany)
- Features: Herrmann specializes in ultrasonic welding of plastics and offers solutions for various industries, including medical, automotive, and packaging.
3. SEDECO (France)
- Features: SEDECO offers equipment for ultrasonic welding, cutting, and packaging. Their systems are used in the food, medical, and textile industries.
These manufacturers offer a wide range of equipment, from standard machines to customized solutions for specific industries. The choice of a specific manufacturer depends on the welding process requirements, the type of materials, and the production volume.
The Institute of Technical Acoustics has developed a system for welding structural elements made of polymeric materials. It is stationary and can be used in both single-unit and serial production.
Sectors of application: mechanical engineering and instrument making, agro-industrial sector, chemical and light industries, medicine, etc.
Information published in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023" pp. 51–52. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Ultrasonic welding offers high productivity compared to mechanical joining methods and an environmentally friendly process compared to gluing.
The developed system is 20-30% cheaper than foreign equivalents; there are no domestic equivalents.
Devices are customized to meet customer requirements. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Ready for production use: the device has been implemented in the welding processes of bottle parts (Mitra LLC) and the sealing of packaging containers for construction mixtures (Spetsorgstroy CJSC). Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding systems for mechanical engineering and instrument making, the agricultural sector, the chemical and light industry, medicine, and other industries under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing ultrasonic welding systems for mechanical engineering and instrument making, the agricultural sector, the chemical and light industry, medicine, and other industries under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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