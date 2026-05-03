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Details Made Of Chromium Wear-Resistant Cast Irons For Centrifugal Crushing And Grinding Equipment And Applications In The Construction Industry
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Metal Technology offers customers components made of chromium wear-resistant cast iron for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment and applications in the construction industry under a manufacturing agreement, the technology for their manufacture under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement, and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description Abrasive wear is the main cause of failure of machine parts and mechanisms in the mining, construction, road and agricultural industries. Most parts of crushing and grinding equipment operate under shock loads (the size of the initial grinding particles is 20-5 mm), therefore, chromium cast iron is required to work under such conditions, which has high values of impact strength and wear resistance.
On the basis of technologies developed at the Institute, the following can be manufactured:
1. Impact plates
- A slab 50×50×90 mm weighing 1.8 kg is cast into a sand mold from XTS, followed by heat treatment to increase hardness.
Hardness 61 - 64 HRC, impact strength KC 8 - 12 J/cm2.
- Slab 70×70×140 mm weighing 5.3 kg, cast in a combined mold:
the lower part is a metal plate, the upper part is made of XTS.
Used without heat treatment.
Hardness from below 59 - 62 HRC, from above - 52 - 56 HRC.
- A slab 85×85×180 mm weighing 9.8 kg is cast into a metal mold with a sandy top part.
Used without heat treatment.
Hardness of all surfaces 59 - 62 HRC, impact strength KC 8-10 J/cm2.
2. Cones, bead mill disks, funnels, inlet rings, backing sheets, etc.
3. Replaceable parts of mixers according to customer drawings for mixing concrete and other building mixtures, including mixer blades, auger knives, etc.
The compositions of the IChKh18VM, IChKh18VN, IChKh18G2VM, and 450Kh18VFMNB cast irons (patent BY 23010) have been developed, as well as technologies for their casting in combined and metal molds (chill molds), as well as technical specifications for castings made from heat-treated wear-resistant chromium cast irons. The technology for casting parts from chromium cast irons into metal and combined molds best meets modern requirements for resource conservation and the quality of manufactured parts.
The use of alloyed steel scrap ensures the production of alloying elements such as chromium, nickel, vanadium, tungsten, and molybdenum.
Cast parts made from wear-resistant chromium cast irons are intended for crushing units of centrifugal crushers and mills, construction equipment, shot blast machines, and are also used by mineral processing plants and construction companies.
The information is published in the Catalogue "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the Country's Economy in 2022–2023". pp. 54–55. (in Russian)
Advantages and Innovations Technical advantages (compared to the best domestic and foreign analogues).
The casting technology ensures the production of a finely dispersed chromium cast iron structure. Compared to analogues available on the Belarusian and Russian markets, parts made from chromium cast irons developed at the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus exhibit increased wear resistance and can increase the durability and reliability of parts and equipment operating under intense abrasive conditions. They are characterized by a long service life, with the operating time of such parts being 1.5–2 times longer than that of existing analogues. The use of alloyed steel scrap reduces the cost of production by 10–15%. The achieved performance indicators are comparable to the best global analogues, which provides the basis for the further promotion of cast consumables in the markets of the Republic of Belarus, the Russian Federation, and neighboring countries. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The Institute of Metal Technology completed a research project, "A Study of the Complex Effect of Alloying and Heat Treatment on the Structure and Performance Properties of High-Wear-Resistant Chromium Cast Irons." The results of this research were used in the development of the technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent BY 23010. Sector group Agrofood
Materials
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
License agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing wear-resistant chromium cast iron components for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment and construction applications under a manufacturing agreement, manufacturing technology under a commercial agreement with technical assistamce and/or a licensing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing wear-resistant chromium cast iron components for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment and construction applications, and manufacturing technology under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
On the basis of technologies developed at the Institute, the following can be manufactured:
1. Impact plates
- A slab 50×50×90 mm weighing 1.8 kg is cast into a sand mold from XTS, followed by heat treatment to increase hardness.
Hardness 61 - 64 HRC, impact strength KC 8 - 12 J/cm2.
- Slab 70×70×140 mm weighing 5.3 kg, cast in a combined mold:
the lower part is a metal plate, the upper part is made of XTS.
Used without heat treatment.
Hardness from below 59 - 62 HRC, from above - 52 - 56 HRC.
- A slab 85×85×180 mm weighing 9.8 kg is cast into a metal mold with a sandy top part.
Used without heat treatment.
Hardness of all surfaces 59 - 62 HRC, impact strength KC 8-10 J/cm2.
2. Cones, bead mill disks, funnels, inlet rings, backing sheets, etc.
3. Replaceable parts of mixers according to customer drawings for mixing concrete and other building mixtures, including mixer blades, auger knives, etc.
The compositions of the IChKh18VM, IChKh18VN, IChKh18G2VM, and 450Kh18VFMNB cast irons (patent BY 23010) have been developed, as well as technologies for their casting in combined and metal molds (chill molds), as well as technical specifications for castings made from heat-treated wear-resistant chromium cast irons. The technology for casting parts from chromium cast irons into metal and combined molds best meets modern requirements for resource conservation and the quality of manufactured parts.
The use of alloyed steel scrap ensures the production of alloying elements such as chromium, nickel, vanadium, tungsten, and molybdenum.
Cast parts made from wear-resistant chromium cast irons are intended for crushing units of centrifugal crushers and mills, construction equipment, shot blast machines, and are also used by mineral processing plants and construction companies.
The information is published in the Catalogue "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the Country's Economy in 2022–2023". pp. 54–55. (in Russian)
Advantages and Innovations Technical advantages (compared to the best domestic and foreign analogues).
The casting technology ensures the production of a finely dispersed chromium cast iron structure. Compared to analogues available on the Belarusian and Russian markets, parts made from chromium cast irons developed at the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus exhibit increased wear resistance and can increase the durability and reliability of parts and equipment operating under intense abrasive conditions. They are characterized by a long service life, with the operating time of such parts being 1.5–2 times longer than that of existing analogues. The use of alloyed steel scrap reduces the cost of production by 10–15%. The achieved performance indicators are comparable to the best global analogues, which provides the basis for the further promotion of cast consumables in the markets of the Republic of Belarus, the Russian Federation, and neighboring countries. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The Institute of Metal Technology completed a research project, "A Study of the Complex Effect of Alloying and Heat Treatment on the Structure and Performance Properties of High-Wear-Resistant Chromium Cast Irons." The results of this research were used in the development of the technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent BY 23010. Sector group Agrofood
Materials
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
License agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing wear-resistant chromium cast iron components for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment and construction applications under a manufacturing agreement, manufacturing technology under a commercial agreement with technical assistamce and/or a licensing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing wear-resistant chromium cast iron components for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment and construction applications, and manufacturing technology under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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