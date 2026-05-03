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Carbide Products Under The BYTC Brand (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide)
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Metal Technology offers consumers Carbide products under the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description Carbide products are designed for machining materials (cutters, drills, milling cutters, reamers, taps, and dies). Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide (BYTC) is an innovative material developed for use in various industries. This alloy is characterized by high strength, wear resistance, and durability, making it popular for complex manufacturing tasks.
Additional sonic aerodynamic treatment of carbide inserts increases cutting tool life by up to 4.2 times and impact toughness by 19-23%, while maintaining high hardness (up to HRA 92) and reducing the number of pores.
Primary applications of BYTC carbide.
1. Mechanical engineering:
- Used for the manufacture of cutting tools such as milling cutters, drills, and turning tools.
- Used in the production of dies, molds, and other metalworking tools.
2. Mining:
- Used to manufacture drill bits, cutters for mining machinery, chisels, and other tools operating under high loads and abrasive wear.
3. Metallurgy:
- Used to manufacture rolling mill rolls, metal cutting knives, and other tools operating under high temperatures and pressures.
4. Power Generation:
- Used to manufacture turbine parts, pumps, and other components operating under high loads and in aggressive environments.
5. Agriculture:
- Used to manufacture wear-resistant parts for agricultural machinery, such as plows, cultivators, and reapers.
6. Automotive:
- Used to manufacture dies and molds for the production of automotive parts.
7. Construction:
- Used to manufacture tools for cutting and drilling concrete, stone, and other building materials.
Belarusian hardened carbide BYTC is a high-tech material that combines strength, wear resistance, and versatility. Its application spans a wide range of industries, including mechanical engineering, mining, metallurgy, and construction. The alloy's advantages make it competitive in the global market and in demand for solving complex manufacturing problems.
Information about the technology is available in the Catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 78-79. (in Russian)
The technical parameters of some BYTC products are available on the Institute of Metal Technology website here (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Advantages of BYTC carbide.
1. High Strength:
- This alloy exhibits high resistance to mechanical stress, making it ideal for use in extreme conditions.
2. Wear Resistance:
- BYTC exhibits excellent resistance to abrasive wear, extending the service life of tools and components.
3. Heat Resistance:
- This alloy maintains its properties at high temperatures, which is important for applications in metallurgy and the energy industry.
4. Corrosion Resistance:
- BYTC exhibits high corrosion resistance, making it suitable for use in aggressive environments.
5. Durability:
- Thanks to its combination of strength and wear resistance, BYTC products have a long service life, reducing replacement and maintenance costs.
6. Versatility:
- This alloy can be used to manufacture a variety of tools and components, making it a versatile solution for many industries. 7. Cost-effectiveness:
- Despite the high cost of production, the durability and reliability of BYTC products ensures lower overall operating costs.
8. Local production:
- Developing and producing the alloy in Belarus ensures accessible technical support and reduced logistics costs. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Trade marks
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing carbide products under the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing carbide products under the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Additional sonic aerodynamic treatment of carbide inserts increases cutting tool life by up to 4.2 times and impact toughness by 19-23%, while maintaining high hardness (up to HRA 92) and reducing the number of pores.
Primary applications of BYTC carbide.
1. Mechanical engineering:
- Used for the manufacture of cutting tools such as milling cutters, drills, and turning tools.
- Used in the production of dies, molds, and other metalworking tools.
2. Mining:
- Used to manufacture drill bits, cutters for mining machinery, chisels, and other tools operating under high loads and abrasive wear.
3. Metallurgy:
- Used to manufacture rolling mill rolls, metal cutting knives, and other tools operating under high temperatures and pressures.
4. Power Generation:
- Used to manufacture turbine parts, pumps, and other components operating under high loads and in aggressive environments.
5. Agriculture:
- Used to manufacture wear-resistant parts for agricultural machinery, such as plows, cultivators, and reapers.
6. Automotive:
- Used to manufacture dies and molds for the production of automotive parts.
7. Construction:
- Used to manufacture tools for cutting and drilling concrete, stone, and other building materials.
Belarusian hardened carbide BYTC is a high-tech material that combines strength, wear resistance, and versatility. Its application spans a wide range of industries, including mechanical engineering, mining, metallurgy, and construction. The alloy's advantages make it competitive in the global market and in demand for solving complex manufacturing problems.
Information about the technology is available in the Catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 78-79. (in Russian)
The technical parameters of some BYTC products are available on the Institute of Metal Technology website here (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Advantages of BYTC carbide.
1. High Strength:
- This alloy exhibits high resistance to mechanical stress, making it ideal for use in extreme conditions.
2. Wear Resistance:
- BYTC exhibits excellent resistance to abrasive wear, extending the service life of tools and components.
3. Heat Resistance:
- This alloy maintains its properties at high temperatures, which is important for applications in metallurgy and the energy industry.
4. Corrosion Resistance:
- BYTC exhibits high corrosion resistance, making it suitable for use in aggressive environments.
5. Durability:
- Thanks to its combination of strength and wear resistance, BYTC products have a long service life, reducing replacement and maintenance costs.
6. Versatility:
- This alloy can be used to manufacture a variety of tools and components, making it a versatile solution for many industries. 7. Cost-effectiveness:
- Despite the high cost of production, the durability and reliability of BYTC products ensures lower overall operating costs.
8. Local production:
- Developing and producing the alloy in Belarus ensures accessible technical support and reduced logistics costs. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Trade marks
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing carbide products under the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing carbide products under the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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