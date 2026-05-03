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Erdogan Congratulates Iraq PM-Designate on Nomination
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During the call on Saturday, Erdogan congratulated Al-Zaidi on his nomination and expressed confidence that he would quickly form a government described as inclusive, balanced, and stable.
Erdogan said Türkiye has already strengthened its cooperation with Iraq on a strategic and institutional level and expressed Ankara’s intention to further expand relations in the coming period.
He also highlighted the Turkmen community as an important element linking the two countries.
The Turkish president emphasized that Türkiye is committed to deepening collaboration with Iraq in several key sectors, including the Development Road Project, counterterrorism efforts, defense industry cooperation, energy, and transportation.
During the call on Saturday, Erdogan congratulated Al-Zaidi on his nomination and expressed confidence that he would quickly form a government described as inclusive, balanced, and stable.
Erdogan said Türkiye has already strengthened its cooperation with Iraq on a strategic and institutional level and expressed Ankara’s intention to further expand relations in the coming period.
He also highlighted the Turkmen community as an important element linking the two countries.
The Turkish president emphasized that Türkiye is committed to deepening collaboration with Iraq in several key sectors, including the Development Road Project, counterterrorism efforts, defense industry cooperation, energy, and transportation.
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