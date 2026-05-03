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Israel Considers Gaza War Resumption, Security Cabinet to Hold Meeting
(MENAFN) Israel’s security cabinet is expected to convene on Sunday to discuss the potential resumption of military operations in Gaza, according to a report by a public broadcaster citing unnamed sources.
The meeting reportedly comes after Israeli officials concluded that Hamas is not complying with disarmament conditions, a claim attributed to an Israeli official. Despite this, contacts with international mediators are said to be ongoing.
Hamas has already submitted its response to a mediators’ proposal related to implementing the first phase of a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025, as well as preparations for talks on a second phase.
Political sources cited by the broadcaster said Hamas introduced amendments to parts of the proposal and called for Israel to fully and immediately implement its commitments under the ceasefire within an agreed timeline, with the aim of ending the war.
The same sources added that Hamas has shown preliminary openness to discussing the issue of weapons. However, it has reportedly linked any such discussions to guarantees of Palestinian political rights within a wider security framework.
The meeting reportedly comes after Israeli officials concluded that Hamas is not complying with disarmament conditions, a claim attributed to an Israeli official. Despite this, contacts with international mediators are said to be ongoing.
Hamas has already submitted its response to a mediators’ proposal related to implementing the first phase of a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025, as well as preparations for talks on a second phase.
Political sources cited by the broadcaster said Hamas introduced amendments to parts of the proposal and called for Israel to fully and immediately implement its commitments under the ceasefire within an agreed timeline, with the aim of ending the war.
The same sources added that Hamas has shown preliminary openness to discussing the issue of weapons. However, it has reportedly linked any such discussions to guarantees of Palestinian political rights within a wider security framework.
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