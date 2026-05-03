403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RSF Drone Strike Kills Five Civilians Near Khartoum—Sudan Rights Group
(MENAFN) A Sudanese legal rights organization has reported that five civilians were killed in a drone strike attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in an area west of Khartoum, according to a statement issued on Saturday.
The group, Emergency Lawyers, said the attack targeted a civilian vehicle on Jumu'iyyah Road in southern rural Omdurman. It stated that the car had been traveling from the Sheikh al-Siddiq area in White Nile state when it was struck.
According to the statement, all five passengers in the vehicle were killed.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the national army and the RSF over disputes related to integration into the armed forces. The war has reportedly killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, while also pushing parts of the country toward famine amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.
The rights group said the latest incident reflects what it described as an ongoing pattern of attacks on civilians in public spaces and populated areas, worsening already severe humanitarian conditions and increasing risks to civilian life.
It held the RSF fully responsible for the attack and the resulting deaths, describing the incident as a violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the targeting of civilians under any circumstances.
The group, Emergency Lawyers, said the attack targeted a civilian vehicle on Jumu'iyyah Road in southern rural Omdurman. It stated that the car had been traveling from the Sheikh al-Siddiq area in White Nile state when it was struck.
According to the statement, all five passengers in the vehicle were killed.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the national army and the RSF over disputes related to integration into the armed forces. The war has reportedly killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, while also pushing parts of the country toward famine amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.
The rights group said the latest incident reflects what it described as an ongoing pattern of attacks on civilians in public spaces and populated areas, worsening already severe humanitarian conditions and increasing risks to civilian life.
It held the RSF fully responsible for the attack and the resulting deaths, describing the incident as a violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the targeting of civilians under any circumstances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment