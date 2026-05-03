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Israeli Attacks Kill Two in Gaza as Ceasefire Violations Continue
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to medical sources, amid ongoing reported violations of a ceasefire that has been in place since last October.
A medical source said a 26-year-old man, identified as Muhammad al-Sayed Suleiman Sbeitan, was killed when a drone-fired explosive struck the area near the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. He was seriously injured and later died after being taken to Deir al-Balah Hospital, according to witnesses and local reports.
In a separate incident, another young man, identified as Ammar Talal Abu Shab, was killed by Israeli fire in the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source said.
Local sources stated that both incidents took place in areas described as outside Israeli army deployment zones under the ceasefire arrangement. The so-called “yellow line” is reported to mark a temporary boundary inside Gaza, separating areas under Israeli control from zones where Palestinian movement is allowed.
The ceasefire has remained fragile, with repeated reports of violations since it came into effect.
The incidents come in the aftermath of a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza that began in October 2023, which, according to local figures, resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and widespread destruction across the enclave.
A medical source said a 26-year-old man, identified as Muhammad al-Sayed Suleiman Sbeitan, was killed when a drone-fired explosive struck the area near the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. He was seriously injured and later died after being taken to Deir al-Balah Hospital, according to witnesses and local reports.
In a separate incident, another young man, identified as Ammar Talal Abu Shab, was killed by Israeli fire in the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source said.
Local sources stated that both incidents took place in areas described as outside Israeli army deployment zones under the ceasefire arrangement. The so-called “yellow line” is reported to mark a temporary boundary inside Gaza, separating areas under Israeli control from zones where Palestinian movement is allowed.
The ceasefire has remained fragile, with repeated reports of violations since it came into effect.
The incidents come in the aftermath of a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza that began in October 2023, which, according to local figures, resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and widespread destruction across the enclave.
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