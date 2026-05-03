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UN Rapporteur Issues Warning Against 'Israelization of Europe'
(MENAFN) The UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, issued a stark warning Saturday against what she termed the "Israelization of Europe," speaking before a solidarity gathering in Athens expressing support for Palestinian suffering and resistance.
Albanese stressed that Israel stands accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide before the world's two foremost international legal bodies — the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Citing an ICJ ruling, she declared: "Until the Israeli occupation of Palestine -- which is in violation of international law, international court orders and UN Security Council resolutions -- ends, totally and unconditionally, UN member states must not aid or assist Israel in any possible way."
The UN official then trained her criticism squarely on European governments, stating: "Instead of cutting ties with this, European states have continued to trade to protect, to arm, to sell weapons, to buy spying tools from Israel, increasing the security grip in their societies, arresting them, arresting activists, arresting activists, and crushing fundamental freedoms. This is so there are. This is the Israelization of our societies."
She extended the warning further, adding: "And when there is an Israelization of our societies, there also the Palestinianization of some, and it's already happening."
Former Greek Finance Minister Yiannis Varoufakis, who was present at the event to translate Albanese's remarks into Greek, directed pointed words at the host nation, saying: "you are in the country which manifests the greatest example of Israelization. This country has been Israelized more than any other country in Europe."
Albanese reserved particular condemnation for Athens' handling of Friday's interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla Sumud by Israeli forces off the Greek island of Crete, stating: "I'm sorry to say that, but the fact that the Greek authorities go hand-in-hand with the Israelis, in stopping a humanitarian mission, is wrong."
Albanese stressed that Israel stands accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide before the world's two foremost international legal bodies — the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Citing an ICJ ruling, she declared: "Until the Israeli occupation of Palestine -- which is in violation of international law, international court orders and UN Security Council resolutions -- ends, totally and unconditionally, UN member states must not aid or assist Israel in any possible way."
The UN official then trained her criticism squarely on European governments, stating: "Instead of cutting ties with this, European states have continued to trade to protect, to arm, to sell weapons, to buy spying tools from Israel, increasing the security grip in their societies, arresting them, arresting activists, arresting activists, and crushing fundamental freedoms. This is so there are. This is the Israelization of our societies."
She extended the warning further, adding: "And when there is an Israelization of our societies, there also the Palestinianization of some, and it's already happening."
Former Greek Finance Minister Yiannis Varoufakis, who was present at the event to translate Albanese's remarks into Greek, directed pointed words at the host nation, saying: "you are in the country which manifests the greatest example of Israelization. This country has been Israelized more than any other country in Europe."
Albanese reserved particular condemnation for Athens' handling of Friday's interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla Sumud by Israeli forces off the Greek island of Crete, stating: "I'm sorry to say that, but the fact that the Greek authorities go hand-in-hand with the Israelis, in stopping a humanitarian mission, is wrong."
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