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Cuba Condemns Escalation of US Military Threats—President
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has strongly condemned what he described as an escalation in military threats from the United States, following statements attributed to US President Donald Trump.
According to Díaz-Canel, the US president is increasing threats of military aggression against Cuba to what he called a “dangerous and unprecedented level.” He made the comments in a post on social media platform X.
The Cuban president also called on the international community and the American public to assess whether what he described as a “drastic criminal act” would be allowed, saying it would serve the interests of a small but influential group motivated by revenge and domination.
He stressed that Cuba would not surrender under pressure, saying that any aggressor, regardless of power, would face a population determined to defend its sovereignty and independence across every part of its territory.
The remarks came after Trump reportedly said the US would take over Cuba “almost immediately” and suggested that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln could be deployed near the island. He also indicated that military operations against Cuba could be considered in the wake of recent US interventions in other countries.
According to Díaz-Canel, the US president is increasing threats of military aggression against Cuba to what he called a “dangerous and unprecedented level.” He made the comments in a post on social media platform X.
The Cuban president also called on the international community and the American public to assess whether what he described as a “drastic criminal act” would be allowed, saying it would serve the interests of a small but influential group motivated by revenge and domination.
He stressed that Cuba would not surrender under pressure, saying that any aggressor, regardless of power, would face a population determined to defend its sovereignty and independence across every part of its territory.
The remarks came after Trump reportedly said the US would take over Cuba “almost immediately” and suggested that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln could be deployed near the island. He also indicated that military operations against Cuba could be considered in the wake of recent US interventions in other countries.
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