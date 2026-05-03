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RSF Drone Strike Kills Five Civilians, Sudan’s Emergency Lawyers Say
(MENAFN) All five occupants of a civilian vehicle were killed Saturday when a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone struck their car west of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Sudan's Emergency Lawyers group reported.
In an official statement, the organization said "an RSF drone targeted this morning (Saturday) a civilian car on the Jumu'iyyah Road in southern rural Omdurman, coming from Sheikh al-Siddiq area in White Nile state." No survivors were reported among the five passengers aboard.
The rights group condemned the strike as part of a deliberate and recurring pattern, stating the incident "reflects the continuation of a pattern of attacks targeting civilians on public roads and in populated areas, further worsening the humanitarian situation and expanding risks to civilian life."
Sudan's Emergency Lawyers squarely placed responsibility for the bloodshed on the paramilitary faction, holding the RSF fully accountable for "this crime and the resulting loss of civilian lives."
The statement further declared the attack a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of civilians and prohibits targeting them under any pretext," invoking the foundational legal principle distinguishing military objectives from civilian ones. It warned that "such acts amount to serious crimes that require accountability without impunity."
The group issued an urgent call for an immediate end to indiscriminate assaults, demanding "full protection for them and securing roads and residential areas to end repeated targeting of innocent lives and reinforce respect for civilian protection rules during conflict."
Saturday's strike is the latest bloodshed in a war that has ravaged Sudan since April 2023, when the national army and the RSF descended into open conflict over a dispute regarding the paramilitary's integration into regular military structures. The resulting crisis has claimed tens of thousands of lives, uprooted approximately 13 million people, and driven parts of the country to the brink of famine — cementing Sudan's standing as one of the world's most catastrophic humanitarian emergencies.
In an official statement, the organization said "an RSF drone targeted this morning (Saturday) a civilian car on the Jumu'iyyah Road in southern rural Omdurman, coming from Sheikh al-Siddiq area in White Nile state." No survivors were reported among the five passengers aboard.
The rights group condemned the strike as part of a deliberate and recurring pattern, stating the incident "reflects the continuation of a pattern of attacks targeting civilians on public roads and in populated areas, further worsening the humanitarian situation and expanding risks to civilian life."
Sudan's Emergency Lawyers squarely placed responsibility for the bloodshed on the paramilitary faction, holding the RSF fully accountable for "this crime and the resulting loss of civilian lives."
The statement further declared the attack a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which requires the protection of civilians and prohibits targeting them under any pretext," invoking the foundational legal principle distinguishing military objectives from civilian ones. It warned that "such acts amount to serious crimes that require accountability without impunity."
The group issued an urgent call for an immediate end to indiscriminate assaults, demanding "full protection for them and securing roads and residential areas to end repeated targeting of innocent lives and reinforce respect for civilian protection rules during conflict."
Saturday's strike is the latest bloodshed in a war that has ravaged Sudan since April 2023, when the national army and the RSF descended into open conflict over a dispute regarding the paramilitary's integration into regular military structures. The resulting crisis has claimed tens of thousands of lives, uprooted approximately 13 million people, and driven parts of the country to the brink of famine — cementing Sudan's standing as one of the world's most catastrophic humanitarian emergencies.
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