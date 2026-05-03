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US Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over Troop Withdrawal from Germany
(MENAFN) Leading Republican lawmakers have voiced strong concern over a reported plan to remove 5,000 US troops from Germany, warning it could weaken America’s strategic position in Europe.
In a joint statement on Saturday, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, who chair the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, said they were “very concerned by the decision to withdraw a US brigade from Germany.”
The lawmakers noted that Germany has already increased its defense contributions in response to calls for greater burden sharing, including higher military spending and expanded logistical support for US forces involved in operations such as “Operation Epic Fury.”
Wicker and Rogers argued that reducing the US military presence in Europe too quickly could send “the wrong signal” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. They added that while European allies are expected to take on more responsibility—potentially raising defense spending toward 5% of GDP—such a transition would require time.
Instead of fully removing troops from Europe, the lawmakers suggested that forces could be repositioned further east as part of a broader strategic adjustment. They also emphasized that any major changes to US military posture in Europe should be carried out through a “deliberate review process.”
The comments follow reports that the US defense leadership has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.
In a joint statement on Saturday, Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers, who chair the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, said they were “very concerned by the decision to withdraw a US brigade from Germany.”
The lawmakers noted that Germany has already increased its defense contributions in response to calls for greater burden sharing, including higher military spending and expanded logistical support for US forces involved in operations such as “Operation Epic Fury.”
Wicker and Rogers argued that reducing the US military presence in Europe too quickly could send “the wrong signal” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. They added that while European allies are expected to take on more responsibility—potentially raising defense spending toward 5% of GDP—such a transition would require time.
Instead of fully removing troops from Europe, the lawmakers suggested that forces could be repositioned further east as part of a broader strategic adjustment. They also emphasized that any major changes to US military posture in Europe should be carried out through a “deliberate review process.”
The comments follow reports that the US defense leadership has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.
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