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Israeli Strikes on Gaza Kill Two Palestinians
(MENAFN) Two Palestinian men were fatally struck in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, with medical sources confirming the deaths as ceasefire breaches persist since the truce took hold last October.
A medical source told media that 26-year-old Muhammad al-Sayed Suleiman Sbeitan was struck by a bomb launched from an Israeli drone near the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza. Critically wounded, he was rushed to Deir al-Balah Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to sources and witnesses.
In a simultaneous incident to the south, a second victim, identified as Ammar Talal Abu Shab, was killed by Israeli fire in the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a separate medical source confirmed.
Local sources stressed that both strikes occurred in areas beyond the designated control and deployment zones of the Israeli military — territory falling outside what is referred to as the "yellow line." That boundary marks the notional frontier inside Gaza to which Israeli forces temporarily pulled back under the ceasefire arrangement, effectively dividing Israeli-held zones from areas designated for Palestinian presence.
The killings add to a staggering toll accumulated since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza in October 2023. Over the course of that two-year campaign, more than 72,000 people have been killed and vast stretches of the enclave reduced to rubble.
A medical source told media that 26-year-old Muhammad al-Sayed Suleiman Sbeitan was struck by a bomb launched from an Israeli drone near the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza. Critically wounded, he was rushed to Deir al-Balah Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to sources and witnesses.
In a simultaneous incident to the south, a second victim, identified as Ammar Talal Abu Shab, was killed by Israeli fire in the Al-Satar Al-Sharqi area, north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a separate medical source confirmed.
Local sources stressed that both strikes occurred in areas beyond the designated control and deployment zones of the Israeli military — territory falling outside what is referred to as the "yellow line." That boundary marks the notional frontier inside Gaza to which Israeli forces temporarily pulled back under the ceasefire arrangement, effectively dividing Israeli-held zones from areas designated for Palestinian presence.
The killings add to a staggering toll accumulated since Israel launched its offensive on Gaza in October 2023. Over the course of that two-year campaign, more than 72,000 people have been killed and vast stretches of the enclave reduced to rubble.
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