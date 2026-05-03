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Israeli Settlers Attack Injures Two More Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) At least nine Palestinians sustained injuries Saturday in a series of separate incidents across the occupied West Bank, including a child caught in an attack in the northern Jordan Valley.
A news agency reported that rights activist Aref Daraghmeh said occupiers descended on residents in Khirbet al-Hadidiya, deploying pepper spray against a nine-year-old child and a 34-year-old man in the assault.
Local sources told media that gunfire was directed at residents in the al-Abed area of al-Tabaqa village, located south of Hebron. Further north, near Jericho, the Al-Baidar Organization reported that occupiers stormed the Arab al-Kaabneh area, hurling stones at residential structures and destroying hay supplies.
Israeli forces separately moved to isolate the village of Zububa, west of Jenin, piling earth mounds across internal roads to restrict residents' freedom of movement — coming just days after authorities sealed off the village's main access point. In another operation, Israeli troops raided Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, discharging stun grenades during the incursion.
The incidents form part of a broader, intensifying pattern of military operations and settler activity across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, encompassing raids, arrests, live fire, and force deployment against Palestinian communities.
Approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers currently reside across hundreds of West Bank settlements — including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem — and carry out daily attacks against Palestinians, according to Palestinian sources. Their actions, advocates say, are systematically aimed at pressuring residents to abandon their land in order to accelerate settlement expansion.
Since October 2023, violence by Israeli forces and settlers across the West Bank has claimed the lives of at least 1,155 Palestinians and left approximately 12,000 others wounded.
A news agency reported that rights activist Aref Daraghmeh said occupiers descended on residents in Khirbet al-Hadidiya, deploying pepper spray against a nine-year-old child and a 34-year-old man in the assault.
Local sources told media that gunfire was directed at residents in the al-Abed area of al-Tabaqa village, located south of Hebron. Further north, near Jericho, the Al-Baidar Organization reported that occupiers stormed the Arab al-Kaabneh area, hurling stones at residential structures and destroying hay supplies.
Israeli forces separately moved to isolate the village of Zububa, west of Jenin, piling earth mounds across internal roads to restrict residents' freedom of movement — coming just days after authorities sealed off the village's main access point. In another operation, Israeli troops raided Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, discharging stun grenades during the incursion.
The incidents form part of a broader, intensifying pattern of military operations and settler activity across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, encompassing raids, arrests, live fire, and force deployment against Palestinian communities.
Approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers currently reside across hundreds of West Bank settlements — including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem — and carry out daily attacks against Palestinians, according to Palestinian sources. Their actions, advocates say, are systematically aimed at pressuring residents to abandon their land in order to accelerate settlement expansion.
Since October 2023, violence by Israeli forces and settlers across the West Bank has claimed the lives of at least 1,155 Palestinians and left approximately 12,000 others wounded.
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