'Gross Mismanagement': Cong Attacks Centre After Air India Cuts On Global Operations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Congress party on Sunday launched an attack on the Centre after reports emerged that Air India may scale back its international flight operations until July due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices, calling it a case of“gross mismanagement” and accusing the government of ignoring the country's long-term economic interests.

In a post on social media platform X, the opposition party, citing media reports, criticised the situation and said it reflected poorly on the government's handling of the economy.

The party remarked that it was alarming to see India's second-largest airline cutting down international services for months, and alleged that the Centre was more focused on electoral gains than safeguarding the nation's prospects.

“The amount of mismanagement of our country is so gross. Imagine India's second biggest carrier shutting down international flights for next few months,” it said.

“Govt doesn't care and it is damaging India's future prospects. Only thing they care is winning state elections,” it added in the post.

The criticism came a day after Air India internally indicated that it has already reduced some international flights for April and May, with further cuts likely in June and July.

According to reports, the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson cited a“massive rise in jet fuel prices”, along with ongoing airspace restrictions and longer flying routes, as key reasons making several international operations financially unviable.

Wilson reportedly described the situation as“extremely challenging”, noting that these factors have significantly impacted profitability.

He said the airline had little choice but to trim schedules further in the coming months as costs continue to surge.

While domestic operations have also taken a hit, the impact has been relatively less severe.

Wilson pointed out that government measures to cap the increase in domestic fuel prices at 25 per cent have provided some relief compared to international routes, where cost pressures remain higher.

To manage rising expenses, the airline has already increased airfares and introduced fuel surcharges.

However, Wilson acknowledged that there is limited scope for further hikes, as higher ticket prices could dampen passenger demand and lead to fewer bookings.