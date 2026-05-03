Sringeri Recount: K'taka BJP Claims Victory, Levels 'Vote Theft' Charge Against Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), May 3 (IANS) The process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections on the orders of the Karnataka High Court has been completed, and a report has been submitted to the Election Commission of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed victory based on the figures provided by the Election Officer, though the official result is yet to be announced by the ECI. However, on Saturday, sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda claimed victory following the recount and celebrated with his supporters near the counting centre.

After the formal conclusion of the recounting process, the BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over alleged“vote theft”.

Speaking to reporters, Election Officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty said the process was carried out in accordance with the directions of the High Court, and that no official result would be declared at this stage as the report has been submitted to the Election Commission. BJP leader and defeated candidate D.N. Jeevaraj had earlier filed a petition seeking a recount of postal ballots, challenging the victory of Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda.

Shetty stated,“The High Court had raised concerns regarding the difference in votes secured by the candidates. In the case of Jeevaraj (BJP candidate), his postal votes have reduced by two, from 692 to 690. In the case of T.D. Rajegowda (Congress MLA), his earlier total of 569 votes has come down to 314, a difference of 250 votes.”

He added,“As per the High Court's directions, the recounting and reverification have been completed, and the strong room has been sealed. We have submitted a report to the Election Commission with the revised figures.”

It may be recalled that the Sringeri constituency drew significant attention during the 2023 Assembly elections, where BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj lost to Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda by a narrow margin of 201 votes. Following the recount, Rajegowda's postal votes have reduced by 250, prompting the BJP to claim victory.

Shetty further clarified,“The High Court issued its order on April 6, 2026, directing reverification and recounting. We have completed the process in accordance with the order. However, the court has not directed us to declare the results.”

He also noted that the High Court order pertained only to postal ballots and not to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes.“The court specifically referred to 279 postal ballots. It directed the Election Commission to verify those ballots and recount the remaining postal ballots. We have completed the entire process accordingly,” he said.

“As per the High Court's order, the matter concerned only two candidates -- petitioner D.N. Jeevaraj and T.D. Rajegowda. If any discrepancy was found in the votes secured by them, we were required to submit a report to the Election Commission. Accordingly, we have submitted the report,” he added.

Providing final figures, Shetty said,“During the 2023 counting, Jeevaraj had secured 692 postal votes, while Rajegowda had secured 569. After recounting and reverification, Jeevaraj now has 690 postal votes, while Rajegowda has 314.”

Reacting to the development, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka on Sunday said the Congress party has been“exposed” in the Sringeri Assembly constituency following the outcome of a recount of votes, calling it a victory for truth and democracy.

In a strongly worded statement, Ashoka raised the slogan“Who is the vote thief? Rahul Gandhi is,” alleging that Congress had misused its authority to secure an unlawful victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Referring to the recount results in Sringeri, he claimed that the development had once again revealed the“dark face” of the Congress party. According to him, the judiciary had delivered an appropriate response to what he described as the misuse of power to subvert the people's mandate.

Ashoka alleged that in the 2023 elections, as many as 279 postal ballots were illegally rejected, thereby depriving voters of their democratic rights. He said that despite objections raised at the time by BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj, the Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda had been declared the winner.

He further stated that Jeevaraj, refusing to bow to political pressure, had approached the High Court seeking justice. Acting on what Ashoka termed a“historic order” by Justice R. Nataraj, a recount of votes was conducted on Saturday, which he claimed exposed irregularities.

The BJP leader said the Congress, which had been in power in the constituency for the past three years“illegitimately”, has now suffered a setback. He described the outcome not merely as an individual victory but as a triumph of democracy and the value of every vote cast by the electorate of Sringeri.

Ashoka also congratulated D.N. Jeevaraj for pursuing the matter through constitutional means and securing justice, expressing confidence in the judiciary. Concluding his statement, he invoked the phrase“Satyameva Jayate” (truth alone triumphs).