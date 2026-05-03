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Armed Groups Threaten Blockade of Mali Capital Amid Fuel Supply Fears
(MENAFN) Armed groups in Mali have reportedly issued threats to block access to the capital, Bamako, raising fears over possible disruptions to fuel supplies and transport routes.
Despite the warning, authorities say fuel deliveries have continued. Security operations are also being carried out to protect key roads leading into the city.
According to a source within the Directorate General of Commerce, speaking anonymously due to lack of authorization to address the media, more than 830 fuel tankers have already arrived in Bamako to help maintain supply levels.
The blockade threat comes amid ongoing insecurity that has increasingly affected major transport corridors across the country. Reports indicate that over 250 buses and private vehicles were left stranded on key roads after armed groups temporarily obstructed traffic.
In response, Malian security forces have launched operations aimed at reopening two major national highways to restore movement and supply access to the capital.
As of the latest reports, the government has not yet issued an official public statement on the situation.
Despite the warning, authorities say fuel deliveries have continued. Security operations are also being carried out to protect key roads leading into the city.
According to a source within the Directorate General of Commerce, speaking anonymously due to lack of authorization to address the media, more than 830 fuel tankers have already arrived in Bamako to help maintain supply levels.
The blockade threat comes amid ongoing insecurity that has increasingly affected major transport corridors across the country. Reports indicate that over 250 buses and private vehicles were left stranded on key roads after armed groups temporarily obstructed traffic.
In response, Malian security forces have launched operations aimed at reopening two major national highways to restore movement and supply access to the capital.
As of the latest reports, the government has not yet issued an official public statement on the situation.
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