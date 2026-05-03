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Iran Plans New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit—Official
(MENAFN) Iran has prepared a draft plan aimed at regulating maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including potential restrictions on specific categories of vessels, according to comments made by Ali Nikzad, the country’s deputy parliament speaker.
Nikzad said the proposed framework would prohibit Israeli vessels from passing through the strategic waterway. He also stated that ships from what he described as “hostile countries” could be denied transit unless they provide compensation for war-related damages.
Under the draft plan, other vessels would still be allowed to navigate the strait, but only after receiving authorization from Iranian authorities. The legislation is expected to be reviewed by parliament and, according to Nikzad, would be implemented in accordance with international law and the rights of neighboring states.
He added that Iran would not relinquish its control over the waterway, emphasizing that future vessel movement would differ from previous arrangements. Nikzad compared the initiative to a major historical economic shift, calling it “as important as the nationalization of the oil industry.”
The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following the war involving Iran and the United States and Israel over Iran’s nuclear program. The conflict has led to broader retaliation across the Gulf region and disrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments.
Nikzad said the proposed framework would prohibit Israeli vessels from passing through the strategic waterway. He also stated that ships from what he described as “hostile countries” could be denied transit unless they provide compensation for war-related damages.
Under the draft plan, other vessels would still be allowed to navigate the strait, but only after receiving authorization from Iranian authorities. The legislation is expected to be reviewed by parliament and, according to Nikzad, would be implemented in accordance with international law and the rights of neighboring states.
He added that Iran would not relinquish its control over the waterway, emphasizing that future vessel movement would differ from previous arrangements. Nikzad compared the initiative to a major historical economic shift, calling it “as important as the nationalization of the oil industry.”
The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following the war involving Iran and the United States and Israel over Iran’s nuclear program. The conflict has led to broader retaliation across the Gulf region and disrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments.
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