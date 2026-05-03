Pet Center, Inc. Receives USDA-APHIS Approval For Processing Restricted Animal Products

Pet Center, Inc., a Los Angeles-based dog treat manufacturer, has been officially approved by USDA-APHIS as an Approved Establishment, reinforcing its commitment to regulated processing and product integrity.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Los Angeles, CA, 3rd May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Pet Center, Inc., a long-established manufacturer of dog treats for distributors and major retailers, has been formally approved by the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) as an Approved Establishment (AE) for the handling and treatment of restricted imported animal products.

The approval, issued under number CA0011 and valid through August 26, 2026, authorizes the company to receive, store, and process a range of regulated materials used in pet chews and treats, including bones, hooves, horns, ears, snouts, and related byproducts derived from ruminants and swine.

“This approval reflects the kind of operational discipline we've built over decades,” said a representative from Pet Center, Inc.“We've always believed that doing things the right way - even when it's more demanding - is what keeps a business steady long term.”

Strengthening Standards Through Regulated Processing

Under the USDA-APHIS designation, Pet Center, Inc. is authorized to process restricted materials using specific, regulated treatment methods designed to ensure safety and compliance.

These controlled processes are designed to mitigate biological risk and ensure that materials used in pet products meet strict regulatory standards before entering the supply chain.

“Processing isn't just about getting product out the door,” the company noted.“It's about doing it in a way that holds up under inspection, every time. That's where standards matter.”

Accountability and Compliance at Every Step

As part of the USDA-APHIS approval, Pet Center, Inc. operates under a formal agreement requiring:



Processing of restricted imports within 30 days of receipt

Notification to USDA if processing timelines cannot be met Submission of official documentation confirming completion of treatment within five business days

These requirements ensure full traceability and accountability throughout the handling process.

A company spokesperson added,“We've seen what happens when standards slip in this industry. That's why we measure our work by our own standards first - and make sure those standards meet or exceed regulatory expectations.”

Supporting a Reliable Pet Supply Chain

The approval positions Pet Center, Inc. to continue supplying distributors and major retail partners with responsibly processed materials used in pet chews and treats.

With increasing demand for transparency and safety in pet products, regulatory certifications like USDA-APHIS approval play a key role in maintaining trust across the supply chain.

Industry data shows that over 70% of pet owners are concerned about the safety and sourcing of pet products, highlighting the importance of verified processing standards and compliance.

“Customers don't see the processing side,” the company said.“But that's where a lot of the real work happens. If you get that part right, everything else becomes easier to stand behind.”

Raising the Bar for What Comes Next

Pet Center, Inc. plans to maintain its Approved Establishment status through continued compliance and annual renewal, ensuring its operations remain aligned with federal requirements.

The company will undergo reinspection prior to the expiration of the approval in 2026 as part of the renewal process.

Call to Action

Pet Center, Inc. encourages pet owners and retail partners to ask more questions about how pet treats are made, processed, and handled. Understanding where products come from - and how they are treated - is a simple step toward making more informed choices for pet health and safety.

About Pet Center, Inc.

Pet Center, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based dog treat manufacturer founded in 1978. The company specializes in high-quality pet chews and treats supplied to distributors and major retailers. With a focus on consistency, compliance, and long-term partnerships, Pet Center, Inc. remains committed to producing products that meet rigorous safety and quality standards.