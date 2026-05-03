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Iran War Gives China, Russia, North Korea Insight into US Military
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict involving Iran has reportedly provided China, Russia, and North Korea with an unusual opportunity to observe US military operations in real time and assess both strengths and vulnerabilities, according to a report by a media outlet.
The report described these countries—identified by Washington as key security concerns—as closely monitoring battlefield developments to better understand how US forces perform in active combat conditions.
It noted that the conflict has allowed these states to witness the deployment of newer US military technologies, including AI-assisted systems and high-precision airstrikes, in operational settings for the first time.
At the same time, observers have reportedly taken note of how rapidly the United States has used up certain critical munitions, such as long-range Tomahawk missiles and Patriot interceptor systems.
The report also highlighted concerns about the effectiveness of relatively low-cost Iranian drones, which have reportedly posed challenges for US-aligned Gulf partners during the conflict.
In addition, it pointed out that some Iranian military systems incorporate Chinese-made components or are based on Chinese technology. This, according to the report, may offer Beijing valuable insight into real-world performance, particularly in relation to Iranian strikes on US military installations in the Gulf region.
For Russia, the conflict is said to provide additional data on how American weapons compare against Iranian systems, especially in areas involving drone warfare, where both sides are increasingly active.
The report added that such battlefield insights are considered strategically important for Moscow in its ongoing war in Ukraine, where Western-supplied weapons play a major role, as well as in any potential future confrontation with NATO forces in Europe.
The report described these countries—identified by Washington as key security concerns—as closely monitoring battlefield developments to better understand how US forces perform in active combat conditions.
It noted that the conflict has allowed these states to witness the deployment of newer US military technologies, including AI-assisted systems and high-precision airstrikes, in operational settings for the first time.
At the same time, observers have reportedly taken note of how rapidly the United States has used up certain critical munitions, such as long-range Tomahawk missiles and Patriot interceptor systems.
The report also highlighted concerns about the effectiveness of relatively low-cost Iranian drones, which have reportedly posed challenges for US-aligned Gulf partners during the conflict.
In addition, it pointed out that some Iranian military systems incorporate Chinese-made components or are based on Chinese technology. This, according to the report, may offer Beijing valuable insight into real-world performance, particularly in relation to Iranian strikes on US military installations in the Gulf region.
For Russia, the conflict is said to provide additional data on how American weapons compare against Iranian systems, especially in areas involving drone warfare, where both sides are increasingly active.
The report added that such battlefield insights are considered strategically important for Moscow in its ongoing war in Ukraine, where Western-supplied weapons play a major role, as well as in any potential future confrontation with NATO forces in Europe.
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