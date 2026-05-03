Two Dead And Five Injured In Odesa Region Following Attack On Port Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy continues to strike civilian and port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people have been killed and five others injured. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones,” Kiper wrote.

According to him, in the Odesa district, enemy drones struck three residential buildings, and two more were damaged. Port infrastructure facilities and equipment were also damaged.

Rescue workers extinguished the fires. All relevant services are working to address the aftermath. Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population of the Odesa region.

War update: 141 combat clashes over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse in the Odesa region was damage in an enemy nighttime attack on May 2.

Photos: Odesa Regional Military Administration