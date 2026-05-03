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Iran, Allies Strike Sixteen US Military Sites Across Middle East
(MENAFN) Iran and allied forces reportedly carried out strikes on at least 16 US military facilities located across eight countries in the Middle East during the recent escalation in conflict, according to a news agency, which cited multiple sources.
The report, based on satellite imagery and interviews with US and Gulf Arab officials, suggested that some of the affected installations were left in a condition described as “virtually unusable.”
The targeted sites are said to represent a significant share of US military positions in the region.
According to one source quoted in the report, assessments of the damage vary widely. “There has been a spectrum of assessments,” the source said. “From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US.”
Satellite analysis indicated that key targets included advanced radar installations, communication infrastructure, and aircraft. These assets were described as both costly and difficult to replace.
Another source noted the strategic logic behind the targeting, saying: “It’s notable they really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit,” adding that US radar systems are among the most expensive and limited resources deployed in the region.
Separately, Pentagon comptroller Jules “Jay” Hurst III told lawmakers that the conflict has cost the United States around $25 billion so far. However, a later source estimate cited in the report suggested the total may be significantly higher, potentially ranging between $40 billion and $50 billion.
The report, based on satellite imagery and interviews with US and Gulf Arab officials, suggested that some of the affected installations were left in a condition described as “virtually unusable.”
The targeted sites are said to represent a significant share of US military positions in the region.
According to one source quoted in the report, assessments of the damage vary widely. “There has been a spectrum of assessments,” the source said. “From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US.”
Satellite analysis indicated that key targets included advanced radar installations, communication infrastructure, and aircraft. These assets were described as both costly and difficult to replace.
Another source noted the strategic logic behind the targeting, saying: “It’s notable they really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit,” adding that US radar systems are among the most expensive and limited resources deployed in the region.
Separately, Pentagon comptroller Jules “Jay” Hurst III told lawmakers that the conflict has cost the United States around $25 billion so far. However, a later source estimate cited in the report suggested the total may be significantly higher, potentially ranging between $40 billion and $50 billion.
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