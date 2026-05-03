Indian Deaf Cricket Team Sweep South Africa 3-0 In T20is, 2-0 In Odis

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Indian Deaf Cricket Team completed a dominant tour of South Africa, winning all three T20Is and both ODIs against the hosts. The matches were played at Sinoville Cricket Club, where the visitors consistently outperformed South Africa in all departments.

The IDCA, supported by the BCCI and recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council and Asian Deaf Cricket Association, organised the series.

In the T20I series, India chased down 108 in the opening match to win by three wickets, followed by an eight-wicket victory in the second game after chasing 109. In the third T20I, India posted 157/3 and bowled South Africa out for 85 to seal a commanding 72-run win.

The ODI series saw India continue their strong run. They comfortably chased 118 in the first ODI to win by seven wickets. In the second ODI, India edged out South Africa in a close contest, chasing 203 and winning by one wicket to complete the 2-0 sweep.

Virender Singh was the standout performer of the series. He was named Player of the Series in both formats and also finished as the best batsman and bowler in the T20Is, while picking up the best bowler award in ODIs. Sai Akash was named the best batsman in the ODI series.

The closing ceremony was attended by IDCA officials, support partners and both teams. In a special moment, team representatives including captain Virender Singh and IDCA President Sumit Jain presented Acting High Commissioner Banu Prakash with a signed jersey and cap as a symbol of respect and unity.

Reflecting on the win, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA said, "Our players were well-prepared and excited for the championship. They were ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. Their dominating performance in the series shows that the team left no stones unturned to make sure they the trophy comes to India.

While, Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, "Hosting the series in Pretoria further strengthens the relationship between India and South Africa, while also recognizing deaf cricket as a competitive and inspiring sport. Events like this go beyond the sport itself-they build connections through sport and celebrate shared values.”

The association also expressed gratitude to Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, for supporting disability cricket initiatives.