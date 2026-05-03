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US Signals Delays in Arms Shipments to EU Amid Iran War Stockpile Strain
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly informed several European countries that deliveries of certain weapons systems may be delayed, as ongoing military pressures linked to the conflict involving Iran are said to be depleting US stockpiles, according to reports.
A media outlet reported that the Pentagon has communicated to allies including the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia that they should expect significant delays in receiving key missile systems. The information was based on multiple sources familiar with the discussions.
Officials indicated that the disruptions are partly driven by growing concerns over the level of US military reserves after extensive weapons use related to recent operations connected to Iran.
According to two sources cited in the report, there have also been internal discussions about postponing some arms shipments destined for Asia.
The reported delays are also expected to affect Ukraine, raising concerns about the sustainability of long-term US military support more than four years into the war with Russia.
Systems potentially impacted include munitions for platforms such as HIMARS and NASAMS, which are widely used in modern missile defense and strike operations.
The Pentagon is said to have stated that it is “carefully evaluating new requests for equipment from partners as well as existing arms transfer cases to ensure alignment with operational needs."
Tom Wright, a former official in a previous US administration, told the Financial Times that the Pentagon may be shifting its priorities toward prolonged conflicts in the Middle East and deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific region, rather than focusing primarily on Europe.
A media outlet reported that the Pentagon has communicated to allies including the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia that they should expect significant delays in receiving key missile systems. The information was based on multiple sources familiar with the discussions.
Officials indicated that the disruptions are partly driven by growing concerns over the level of US military reserves after extensive weapons use related to recent operations connected to Iran.
According to two sources cited in the report, there have also been internal discussions about postponing some arms shipments destined for Asia.
The reported delays are also expected to affect Ukraine, raising concerns about the sustainability of long-term US military support more than four years into the war with Russia.
Systems potentially impacted include munitions for platforms such as HIMARS and NASAMS, which are widely used in modern missile defense and strike operations.
The Pentagon is said to have stated that it is “carefully evaluating new requests for equipment from partners as well as existing arms transfer cases to ensure alignment with operational needs."
Tom Wright, a former official in a previous US administration, told the Financial Times that the Pentagon may be shifting its priorities toward prolonged conflicts in the Middle East and deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific region, rather than focusing primarily on Europe.
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