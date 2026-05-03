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Iran Issues New Rules to Regulate Navigation Through Hormuz
(MENAFN) Tehran has drawn up sweeping new rules to govern maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, proposing permanent exclusions for certain vessels and sweeping authorization requirements for others, Iran's deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad announced Saturday.
Under the proposed legislation, Israeli ships "will never be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," Nikzad stated, adding that vessels from "hostile countries" would be barred from transit unless they first provide compensation for war-related damages inflicted on Iran.
All remaining ships would be required to secure explicit Iranian clearance before entering the waterway, he clarified, stressing the framework would align with international law and honor the rights of neighboring states.
Nikzad delivered a pointed warning regarding Tehran's firm stance on the strategic chokepoint: "We will not give up our rights in the Strait of Hormuz, and vessel traffic will not be the same as it was before the war." He elevated the significance of the proposed maritime policy, describing it as "as important as the nationalization of the oil industry."
The draft emerges from the aftermath of a US-Israeli military campaign launched February 28 targeting Iran's nuclear program over what was cited as "imminent threats." Tehran responded by striking US allies across the Gulf and sealing the Hormuz strait — a corridor critical to global energy supply chains.
Pakistani mediation brokered a ceasefire on April 8, with follow-up negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11 yielding no breakthrough. The truce remains intact, though a permanent resolution remains elusive.
US President Donald Trump cast doubt on diplomatic progress Friday, stating that "Iran isn't coming through with the kind of deal that we need to have."
Under the proposed legislation, Israeli ships "will never be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," Nikzad stated, adding that vessels from "hostile countries" would be barred from transit unless they first provide compensation for war-related damages inflicted on Iran.
All remaining ships would be required to secure explicit Iranian clearance before entering the waterway, he clarified, stressing the framework would align with international law and honor the rights of neighboring states.
Nikzad delivered a pointed warning regarding Tehran's firm stance on the strategic chokepoint: "We will not give up our rights in the Strait of Hormuz, and vessel traffic will not be the same as it was before the war." He elevated the significance of the proposed maritime policy, describing it as "as important as the nationalization of the oil industry."
The draft emerges from the aftermath of a US-Israeli military campaign launched February 28 targeting Iran's nuclear program over what was cited as "imminent threats." Tehran responded by striking US allies across the Gulf and sealing the Hormuz strait — a corridor critical to global energy supply chains.
Pakistani mediation brokered a ceasefire on April 8, with follow-up negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11 yielding no breakthrough. The truce remains intact, though a permanent resolution remains elusive.
US President Donald Trump cast doubt on diplomatic progress Friday, stating that "Iran isn't coming through with the kind of deal that we need to have."
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