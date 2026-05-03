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Jerusalem Footage Sparks Outrage Over Incident at St. James Cathedral
(MENAFN) Footage shared by the Jerusalem Governorate has drawn attention after it allegedly shows a man desecrating St. James Cathedral, one of the most significant Armenian Christian churches in Jerusalem’s Old City.
According to the footage, the individual was seen spitting repeatedly at the entrance of the cathedral. He then reportedly made an obscene gesture before mockingly forming a cross symbol with his hands.
The incident occurred in the Armenian Quarter, an area known for its historic Christian presence and important religious landmarks tied to the Armenian community.
The episode follows another reported case earlier in the week, in which a nun was allegedly assaulted in occupied East Jerusalem.
Religious personnel from various countries, including hundreds of clergy members and nuns, serve in churches and religious institutions across East Jerusalem. In recent years, there has been growing concern among church representatives over what they describe as increasing attacks targeting both Christian and Muslim religious figures and sites in the area.
Church leaders in East Jerusalem have repeatedly urged authorities to take stronger measures to prevent such incidents and protect religious sites.
Meanwhile, settlement activity in the occupied West Bank has continued to expand, with hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers living across the territory, including a significant number in East Jerusalem, according to estimates.
Since October 2023, ongoing violence in the West Bank has reportedly resulted in over a thousand Palestinian deaths and thousands of injuries amid continued clashes and military operations, according to local health authorities.
According to the footage, the individual was seen spitting repeatedly at the entrance of the cathedral. He then reportedly made an obscene gesture before mockingly forming a cross symbol with his hands.
The incident occurred in the Armenian Quarter, an area known for its historic Christian presence and important religious landmarks tied to the Armenian community.
The episode follows another reported case earlier in the week, in which a nun was allegedly assaulted in occupied East Jerusalem.
Religious personnel from various countries, including hundreds of clergy members and nuns, serve in churches and religious institutions across East Jerusalem. In recent years, there has been growing concern among church representatives over what they describe as increasing attacks targeting both Christian and Muslim religious figures and sites in the area.
Church leaders in East Jerusalem have repeatedly urged authorities to take stronger measures to prevent such incidents and protect religious sites.
Meanwhile, settlement activity in the occupied West Bank has continued to expand, with hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers living across the territory, including a significant number in East Jerusalem, according to estimates.
Since October 2023, ongoing violence in the West Bank has reportedly resulted in over a thousand Palestinian deaths and thousands of injuries amid continued clashes and military operations, according to local health authorities.
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