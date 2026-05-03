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Media Says Iran Strikes Crippled 16 US Bases Across Eight Countries
(MENAFN) Iran and its allied forces struck at least 16 American military installations spanning eight countries throughout the Middle East during the recent conflict, rendering a significant number of them "virtually unusable," media reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The findings were drawn from an extensive investigation encompassing dozens of satellite images and firsthand interviews with sources from both the US and Gulf Arab nations. The damaged facilities, according to the report, collectively represent the "majority of US military positions" across the region.
The assessments of the destruction varied considerably among those briefed on the damage. "There has been a spectrum of assessments," one source said. "From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US."
Satellite imagery revealed that Tehran had deliberately zeroed in on high-value assets — specifically advanced radar installations, communications infrastructure, and aircraft — many of which carry enormous price tags and present serious logistical challenges to replace. The targeting strategy was viewed by insiders as calculated and precise.
"It's notable they really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit," the source said. "Our radar systems (are) our most expensive and our most limited resources in the region."
The financial toll of the conflict is also coming into sharper focus. On Wednesday, Pentagon comptroller Jules "Jay" Hurst III disclosed to lawmakers that the war against Iran had cost the United States approximately $25 billion to date. However, a separate source subsequently told media that the true figure is likely far higher — somewhere between $40 billion and $50 billion.
With the fighting currently suspended and diplomatic efforts to forge a permanent resolution still underway, President Donald Trump offered a stark assessment on Friday, stating that "Iran isn't coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have."
The findings were drawn from an extensive investigation encompassing dozens of satellite images and firsthand interviews with sources from both the US and Gulf Arab nations. The damaged facilities, according to the report, collectively represent the "majority of US military positions" across the region.
The assessments of the destruction varied considerably among those briefed on the damage. "There has been a spectrum of assessments," one source said. "From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US."
Satellite imagery revealed that Tehran had deliberately zeroed in on high-value assets — specifically advanced radar installations, communications infrastructure, and aircraft — many of which carry enormous price tags and present serious logistical challenges to replace. The targeting strategy was viewed by insiders as calculated and precise.
"It's notable they really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit," the source said. "Our radar systems (are) our most expensive and our most limited resources in the region."
The financial toll of the conflict is also coming into sharper focus. On Wednesday, Pentagon comptroller Jules "Jay" Hurst III disclosed to lawmakers that the war against Iran had cost the United States approximately $25 billion to date. However, a separate source subsequently told media that the true figure is likely far higher — somewhere between $40 billion and $50 billion.
With the fighting currently suspended and diplomatic efforts to forge a permanent resolution still underway, President Donald Trump offered a stark assessment on Friday, stating that "Iran isn't coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have."
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