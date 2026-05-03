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3.5M Americans Lose Access to Food Aid Under Trump's New SNAP Rules
(MENAFN) More than 3 million Americans have lost access to federal food assistance as sweeping eligibility restrictions introduced under President Donald Trump's administration take hold across the country, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, drawing on federal data.
Enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — widely known as SNAP — has plummeted by nearly 3.5 million participants since the tightened criteria came into force last July, signaling one of the sharpest contractions the program has seen in recent memory.
At the core of the policy shift is an expanded work mandate. Under the revised framework, able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who have no children under 14 must now demonstrate at least 80 hours per month of employment, volunteer work, or participation in accredited job-training programs to remain eligible. The previous threshold capped the work requirement at age 54 and extended exemptions to adults caring for children under 18 — a far broader protective net than what currently exists.
The new regulations also strip SNAP eligibility from certain legal non-citizen residents, a notable expansion of restrictions that previously applied exclusively to undocumented immigrants, who were never eligible for the program.
The scale of the rollback becomes starkly apparent against recent enrollment figures. According to the Agriculture Department, which oversees the program, an average of 42.1 million individuals — including children — collected monthly SNAP benefits during the last fiscal year, at a cumulative cost of $101.7 billion to federal coffers.
That figure has since eroded sharply. From the moment Trump's landmark tax-and-spending legislation was enacted last July, participation entered a sustained downward trajectory. By January — the most recent reporting period captured in federal data — the number of enrolled recipients had fallen to 38.5 million, representing a decline of more than 8% in just six months.
Enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — widely known as SNAP — has plummeted by nearly 3.5 million participants since the tightened criteria came into force last July, signaling one of the sharpest contractions the program has seen in recent memory.
At the core of the policy shift is an expanded work mandate. Under the revised framework, able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who have no children under 14 must now demonstrate at least 80 hours per month of employment, volunteer work, or participation in accredited job-training programs to remain eligible. The previous threshold capped the work requirement at age 54 and extended exemptions to adults caring for children under 18 — a far broader protective net than what currently exists.
The new regulations also strip SNAP eligibility from certain legal non-citizen residents, a notable expansion of restrictions that previously applied exclusively to undocumented immigrants, who were never eligible for the program.
The scale of the rollback becomes starkly apparent against recent enrollment figures. According to the Agriculture Department, which oversees the program, an average of 42.1 million individuals — including children — collected monthly SNAP benefits during the last fiscal year, at a cumulative cost of $101.7 billion to federal coffers.
That figure has since eroded sharply. From the moment Trump's landmark tax-and-spending legislation was enacted last July, participation entered a sustained downward trajectory. By January — the most recent reporting period captured in federal data — the number of enrolled recipients had fallen to 38.5 million, representing a decline of more than 8% in just six months.
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