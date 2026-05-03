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Protest in Italy Supports Gaza Aid Flotilla After Israeli Interception
(MENAFN) A demonstration was held outside Italy’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday in support of a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters earlier this week, according to national media reports.
As stated by reports, activists said at a press conference organized by the Italian delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla that preparations were underway to resume the mission. “The flotilla is setting off again. We will use these days to fix everything and get the boats back in order,” one activist said outside the ministry building.
He also noted that supporters from several European countries, including Greece, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, had joined efforts in solidarity. “We’ll set off again, and there will be even more of us than when we left Sicily. If before we had a million reasons to go to Gaza, now we have one more,” an activist named Luca said.
According to reports, the flotilla was intercepted on Thursday near a Greek island, roughly 600 nautical miles from Gaza. Israeli authorities said they seized more than 20 vessels and detained 175 activists as they attempted to reach the enclave.
Most of those detained were later released on the Greek island of Crete, with many subsequently traveling to Türkiye. However, two activists are still being held for questioning, according to reports.
As stated by reports, activists said at a press conference organized by the Italian delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla that preparations were underway to resume the mission. “The flotilla is setting off again. We will use these days to fix everything and get the boats back in order,” one activist said outside the ministry building.
He also noted that supporters from several European countries, including Greece, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, had joined efforts in solidarity. “We’ll set off again, and there will be even more of us than when we left Sicily. If before we had a million reasons to go to Gaza, now we have one more,” an activist named Luca said.
According to reports, the flotilla was intercepted on Thursday near a Greek island, roughly 600 nautical miles from Gaza. Israeli authorities said they seized more than 20 vessels and detained 175 activists as they attempted to reach the enclave.
Most of those detained were later released on the Greek island of Crete, with many subsequently traveling to Türkiye. However, two activists are still being held for questioning, according to reports.
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