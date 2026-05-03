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Death Toll Continues to Rise in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Health Ministry says the number of people killed in Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen to 2,659, while 8,183 others have been injured, according to reports on Saturday.
As stated by reports, the ministry also said that in the past 24 hours alone, 41 people were killed and 11 others wounded in Israeli air raids.
Israel launched its offensive in Lebanon following Hezbollah’s retaliatory actions linked to the broader Iran-related conflict. In addition to the casualties, the ongoing strikes have reportedly displaced more than one million people.
A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended into mid-May, but Lebanon has accused Israel of continuing violations through ongoing airstrikes and the destruction of residential buildings.
According to reports, Israel has also maintained a so-called “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, which it says is intended to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. A previous ceasefire agreement in the region was reached in November 2024.
As stated by reports, the ministry also said that in the past 24 hours alone, 41 people were killed and 11 others wounded in Israeli air raids.
Israel launched its offensive in Lebanon following Hezbollah’s retaliatory actions linked to the broader Iran-related conflict. In addition to the casualties, the ongoing strikes have reportedly displaced more than one million people.
A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended into mid-May, but Lebanon has accused Israel of continuing violations through ongoing airstrikes and the destruction of residential buildings.
According to reports, Israel has also maintained a so-called “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, which it says is intended to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. A previous ceasefire agreement in the region was reached in November 2024.
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