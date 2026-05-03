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Israel Releases Most Gaza Flotilla Activists, Holds Two for Questioning
(MENAFN) Israel said on Saturday that it has released most of the activists detained after intercepting a flotilla heading toward Gaza, while transferring two individuals for questioning.
As stated by reports, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said, “naval forces have detained two activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, have been brought to Israel and will be questioned.”
The two individuals were identified as Thiago de Avila, a Brazilian national, and Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national. Israeli media reports indicated that both are expected to receive consular assistance in Tel Aviv.
According to reports, Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla in international waters on Thursday, seizing more than 20 vessels carrying supplies bound for Gaza. Around 175 activists were reportedly detained during the operation.
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 59 released activists from multiple countries, including 18 Turkish nationals, landed in Istanbul on Friday night after departing from Crete.
Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007. The situation escalated further after a major military offensive launched in October 2023, which, according to reports, caused widespread destruction and a large number of casualties. A ceasefire was later reached in October 2025, though restrictions on aid entry and violations of the truce have continued.
As stated by reports, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said, “naval forces have detained two activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, have been brought to Israel and will be questioned.”
The two individuals were identified as Thiago de Avila, a Brazilian national, and Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national. Israeli media reports indicated that both are expected to receive consular assistance in Tel Aviv.
According to reports, Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla in international waters on Thursday, seizing more than 20 vessels carrying supplies bound for Gaza. Around 175 activists were reportedly detained during the operation.
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 59 released activists from multiple countries, including 18 Turkish nationals, landed in Istanbul on Friday night after departing from Crete.
Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007. The situation escalated further after a major military offensive launched in October 2023, which, according to reports, caused widespread destruction and a large number of casualties. A ceasefire was later reached in October 2025, though restrictions on aid entry and violations of the truce have continued.
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