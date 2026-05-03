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Ukraine Reports Unusual Activity Along Belarus Border—Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv has detected unusual activity near parts of the Ukraine–Belarus border, raising concerns over possible developments in the area.
As stated by reports, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram video message that the activity was observed on Friday, although he did not provide further details about its nature.
He added that Ukrainian authorities are closely monitoring the situation, saying the country is “closely documenting everything and keeping the situation under control,” and emphasized that Ukraine would respond “if necessary.”
“Ukraine is ready to defend its people and its sovereignty. Everyone who is being drawn into any aggressive actions against Ukraine must understand this,” he said.
As of now, Belarus has not issued a response to Zelenskyy’s remarks.
As stated by reports, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram video message that the activity was observed on Friday, although he did not provide further details about its nature.
He added that Ukrainian authorities are closely monitoring the situation, saying the country is “closely documenting everything and keeping the situation under control,” and emphasized that Ukraine would respond “if necessary.”
“Ukraine is ready to defend its people and its sovereignty. Everyone who is being drawn into any aggressive actions against Ukraine must understand this,” he said.
As of now, Belarus has not issued a response to Zelenskyy’s remarks.
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