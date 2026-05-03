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Zelenskyy Urges Stronger Ukraine-Slovakia Relations in Call with Fico
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the importance of maintaining “strong relations” with Slovakia during a phone conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
As stated by reports, Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X that “We need strong relations between our countries, and both of us are interested in this,” following the call.
He also noted that Slovakia supports Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and has expressed readiness to share its experience from the accession process.
Zelenskyy added that he had invited Fico to visit Kyiv and also accepted an invitation to travel to Bratislava, saying, “Our teams will work on scheduling it.”
The call comes after months of strained relations between the two countries linked to disruptions in Russian oil supplies through the southern section of the Druzhba pipeline, which stopped flowing in late January.
Ukraine has attributed the disruption to Russian strikes, while Slovakia—along with Hungary—has accused Kyiv of intentionally blocking the transit to gain political leverage. In response, Slovakia reportedly took measures including suspending diesel exports to Ukraine.
As stated by reports, Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X that “We need strong relations between our countries, and both of us are interested in this,” following the call.
He also noted that Slovakia supports Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and has expressed readiness to share its experience from the accession process.
Zelenskyy added that he had invited Fico to visit Kyiv and also accepted an invitation to travel to Bratislava, saying, “Our teams will work on scheduling it.”
The call comes after months of strained relations between the two countries linked to disruptions in Russian oil supplies through the southern section of the Druzhba pipeline, which stopped flowing in late January.
Ukraine has attributed the disruption to Russian strikes, while Slovakia—along with Hungary—has accused Kyiv of intentionally blocking the transit to gain political leverage. In response, Slovakia reportedly took measures including suspending diesel exports to Ukraine.
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