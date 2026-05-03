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Spain Denounces Assault on Nun in Jerusalem, Urges for Accountability
(MENAFN) Spain has strongly condemned an attack in Jerusalem involving an Israeli man and a French Catholic nun, calling for accountability and stronger protections for religious communities.
As stated by reports, Spain’s Foreign Ministry said, “The Government of Spain expresses its strong condemnation of the serious attack suffered by a Catholic nun of French nationality in Jerusalem.”
The ministry further stressed that Israel must ensure freedom of worship, uphold the existing status quo in Jerusalem, and take steps to prevent similar violent incidents in the future.
It also called for those responsible to be held accountable.
The reaction follows reports that a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested after allegedly assaulting the French nun in East Jerusalem. Israeli police described the incident as “racially motivated,” according to reports.
As stated by reports, Spain’s Foreign Ministry said, “The Government of Spain expresses its strong condemnation of the serious attack suffered by a Catholic nun of French nationality in Jerusalem.”
The ministry further stressed that Israel must ensure freedom of worship, uphold the existing status quo in Jerusalem, and take steps to prevent similar violent incidents in the future.
It also called for those responsible to be held accountable.
The reaction follows reports that a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested after allegedly assaulting the French nun in East Jerusalem. Israeli police described the incident as “racially motivated,” according to reports.
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