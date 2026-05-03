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U.S. to Reduce Troop Presence in Germany, Says Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signaled Saturday that a sweeping reduction of American military forces in Germany would far exceed the 5,000-troop withdrawal already announced by the Pentagon, deepening a growing rift between Washington and its European allies.
"We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," Trump told reporters in the US state of Florida when asked about the move to withdraw troops from Europe.
The Pentagon confirmed the initial drawdown on Friday, announcing a reduction at Germany's largest US military hub in Europe — a decision that arrives as disagreements over the Iran war and escalating tariff disputes continue to strain transatlantic relations. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has formally ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed Friday.
The announcement follows earlier remarks by Trump signaling that Washington was reassessing its military footprint in Germany — comments that came on the heels of sharp criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who publicly challenged Washington's handling of the Iran conflict, arguing that Americans were being "humiliated" by Iranian leadership at the negotiating table and that no clear exit strategy had been articulated.
The decision has already drawn swift pushback from senior lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The chairs of both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees issued a joint statement Saturday expressing alarm over the scope of the withdrawal.
"We are very concerned by the decision to withdraw a US brigade from Germany," Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Mike Rogers said in a statement Saturday.
"We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000," Trump told reporters in the US state of Florida when asked about the move to withdraw troops from Europe.
The Pentagon confirmed the initial drawdown on Friday, announcing a reduction at Germany's largest US military hub in Europe — a decision that arrives as disagreements over the Iran war and escalating tariff disputes continue to strain transatlantic relations. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has formally ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed Friday.
The announcement follows earlier remarks by Trump signaling that Washington was reassessing its military footprint in Germany — comments that came on the heels of sharp criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who publicly challenged Washington's handling of the Iran conflict, arguing that Americans were being "humiliated" by Iranian leadership at the negotiating table and that no clear exit strategy had been articulated.
The decision has already drawn swift pushback from senior lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The chairs of both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees issued a joint statement Saturday expressing alarm over the scope of the withdrawal.
"We are very concerned by the decision to withdraw a US brigade from Germany," Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Mike Rogers said in a statement Saturday.
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