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Trump Bashes Democrats in Social Media Post
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump unleashed a fierce social media broadside against Democrats on Saturday, accusing the party of weaponizing the Senate filibuster to manipulate the upcoming 2026 midterm elections — and calling on Republicans to dismantle the procedural rule entirely.
"Republicans must TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and approve all of the necessary Safeguards we need for Elections to protect the American Public during the upcoming Midterms," Trump declared on his Truth Social platform.
The salvo escalated rapidly in tone. Reverting to his signature all-capitals style, Trump warned his party of an imminent political threat: "GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY'RE COMING, AND THEY'RE COMING FAST!" he wrote. "They're no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don't want to let that happen again!"
The posts also resurfaced Trump's long-standing — and widely disputed — allegations surrounding the 2020 presidential race, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden. "(T)his same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election," he wrote, repeating unsubstantiated claims about that election's integrity.
Sharpening his rhetoric further, Trump cast Democratic opposition in near-wartime terms. "These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War," he wrote.
The outburst followed an announcement days earlier by Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who unveiled a dedicated task force aimed at protecting the 2026 midterms from what he described as direct interference by Trump and MAGA Republicans. Schumer named former Attorney General Eric Holder — who served under President Barack Obama — as an expert advisor to the senator-led group.
Schumer also accused Trump of advancing the SAVE Act — which mandates proof of citizenship for federal election participation — as a vehicle to strip voting rights from tens of millions of Americans, arguing that Trump had "stacked his administration with election deniers."
Trump responded with characteristic aggression: "So ironic that Cryin' Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hiring SLEAZEBAGS like Barack Hussein Obama's Crooked former Attorney General, Eric Holder, and others of that ilk, to look into Voter Integrity," he wrote.
The filibuster — a procedural mechanism that allows the Senate minority to stall or defeat legislation through prolonged debate — requires 60 of the chamber's 100 senators to vote for cloture in order to be overridden. With the current Senate composed of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and 2 Independents, Trump's party falls short of the threshold needed to break a filibuster unilaterally — a structural bottleneck that has repeatedly stalled key legislative priorities during his second term.
"Republicans must TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and approve all of the necessary Safeguards we need for Elections to protect the American Public during the upcoming Midterms," Trump declared on his Truth Social platform.
The salvo escalated rapidly in tone. Reverting to his signature all-capitals style, Trump warned his party of an imminent political threat: "GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY'RE COMING, AND THEY'RE COMING FAST!" he wrote. "They're no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don't want to let that happen again!"
The posts also resurfaced Trump's long-standing — and widely disputed — allegations surrounding the 2020 presidential race, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden. "(T)his same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election," he wrote, repeating unsubstantiated claims about that election's integrity.
Sharpening his rhetoric further, Trump cast Democratic opposition in near-wartime terms. "These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War," he wrote.
The outburst followed an announcement days earlier by Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who unveiled a dedicated task force aimed at protecting the 2026 midterms from what he described as direct interference by Trump and MAGA Republicans. Schumer named former Attorney General Eric Holder — who served under President Barack Obama — as an expert advisor to the senator-led group.
Schumer also accused Trump of advancing the SAVE Act — which mandates proof of citizenship for federal election participation — as a vehicle to strip voting rights from tens of millions of Americans, arguing that Trump had "stacked his administration with election deniers."
Trump responded with characteristic aggression: "So ironic that Cryin' Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hiring SLEAZEBAGS like Barack Hussein Obama's Crooked former Attorney General, Eric Holder, and others of that ilk, to look into Voter Integrity," he wrote.
The filibuster — a procedural mechanism that allows the Senate minority to stall or defeat legislation through prolonged debate — requires 60 of the chamber's 100 senators to vote for cloture in order to be overridden. With the current Senate composed of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and 2 Independents, Trump's party falls short of the threshold needed to break a filibuster unilaterally — a structural bottleneck that has repeatedly stalled key legislative priorities during his second term.
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