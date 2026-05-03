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France Condemns Attack on Nun in Jerusalem, Calls for Accountability
(MENAFN) France’s foreign minister strongly criticized a recent incident in Jerusalem in which an Israeli man allegedly assaulted a nun, describing the act as unacceptable.
According to statements shared on social media, Jean-Noel Barrot labeled the attack as "odious."
"The punishment must be exemplary so that the anti-Christian acts multiplying in the Holy Land come to an end—acts that France, committed to its historic mission of protecting Catholic communities and holy sites, cannot under any circumstances tolerate," he said.
As stated by reports, the comments followed an incident in which a 36-year-old Israeli suspect was detained after allegedly attacking a French nun in East Jerusalem. Authorities described the assault as "racially motivated."
According to statements shared on social media, Jean-Noel Barrot labeled the attack as "odious."
"The punishment must be exemplary so that the anti-Christian acts multiplying in the Holy Land come to an end—acts that France, committed to its historic mission of protecting Catholic communities and holy sites, cannot under any circumstances tolerate," he said.
As stated by reports, the comments followed an incident in which a 36-year-old Israeli suspect was detained after allegedly attacking a French nun in East Jerusalem. Authorities described the assault as "racially motivated."
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